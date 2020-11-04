A new option for wireless service is on its way to the city of Le Sueur.
On Oct. 26, the Le Sueur City Council voted 5-2 to grant a lease at a reduced rate to LTD Broadband, allowing the company to add antennas to the water tower by the dog park and the water tower near Cambria.
LTD Broadband is an internet service provider with 1,800 tower sites across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Nebraska specializing in rural areas in the Midwest. The company reached out to the city of Le Sueur earlier in October, requesting a discount on the city’s leasing fees to provide wireless service.
“They said they had numerous requests for service and wanted to explore the potentials,” said Public Works Director Rich Kucera.
The city normally leases the water towers for $350/month per conduit, but staff proposed reduced rates of $100/month per conduit for the first three years, $150/month for years 4-6 and $200/month for years 7-10. Using the conduits, LTD could offer packages ranging from 6 mbps for customers up to 500 mbps for businesses.
“The city will make a little bit of money on the water fund for this, and we’ll be able to offer our residents and surrounding neighbors another option,” said Kucera.
The city’s involvement in providing the wireless service begins and ends with leasing the water towers to LTD Broadband. The service is privately owned and operated and the city would play no part in providing coverage or determining rates for customers.
Councilor Marvin Sullivan questioned the city’s offer to reduce fees, pointing out that with just a small amount of customers, LTD could offset the costs of leasing the tower.
“I just look at this, and even at year nine we’re not up to where our policies dictate, and I look at rates, and I know we don’t want to get into a conversation about rates, but if they get any amount of customers over 10 years, this is easily recoupable for what their investment is going to be,” said Sullivan.
Mitch Grove with LTD Communications responded that the company faces high costs from using the towers in its network. The ISP uses short range antennas and has to install towers every four miles to increase coverage. Grove said that the company has to invest money to pay the FCC, install fiber and use licensed links to get bandwidth into the cities.
“Just because you’re giving us the right to use the water tower, we’re not getting rich off of it by any means,” said Grove. “We’ve got 2,000 towers in our network; we got 500 towers that don’t have a single customer on them, but we’re paying for them to get us to the areas with the customers.”
Grove’s response settled the price concerns of councilors Sullivan and John Favolise, but Scott Schlueter and Mayor Gregory Hagg had separate questions regarding city policy. Schlueter and Hagg wanted time to meet with the broadband coalition to prepare some questions for city staff.
“I completely agree that we need this, but I don’t think we have all of our policies in place that we need for this,” said Schlueter. “There’s a lot that’s been going on with that broadband initiative this month and there’s just a lot of questions that aren’t being answered.”
Schlueter and Hagg made a motion to delay the vote, but councilors Sullivan, Favolise, Shawn Kirby, Mark Huntington and Newell Krogmann defeated the motion.
The same five councilors then voted in favor of leasing the broadband tower, while Schlueter and Hagg opposed it. Schlueter said that he will bring questions to the City Council on the issue in the next two weeks.