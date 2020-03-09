Snowmelt and ice jams have caused flooding along some rivers across southern Minnesota this weekend, forcing the closure of two state highways, and the evidence of high water has become obvious elsewhere, too — a theme area residents are becoming used to.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said early Sunday that Hwy. 93 south of Henderson was closed near the Rush River due to water flowing over the roadway. That stretch of highway is frequently closed by flooding along the Rush and Minnesota rivers. Last spring, three of the four routes out of Henderson were closed by flooding.
And on Sunday evening, MnDOT reported that an ice jam and rising water had forced the closure of Hwy. 99 across the Minnesota River at St. Peter; the bridge reopened Monday. This is another common closure spot, creating problems for businesses, which are actually located in Le Sueur County, just east of St. Peter, as well as area residents and travelers.
Meanwhile, flooding along the Cottonwood River at New Ulm had receded after reaching major flood stage earlier in the weekend, due to an ice jam. The river was at record high levels for this time of year.
Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, who represents New Ulm, said he’s hearing a lot about flooding potential this spring. Highest ever readings are already being recorded and snow keeps melting. Local communities, like St. Peter, Kasota, Le Sueur and Henderson are likely to again be affected.
“The fact that we’re dealing with more water more regularly is pretty obvious,” he said.
Torkelson sponsors HF3595 to create a Minnesota River Basin water quality and storage program that would provide a yet-to-be-determined amount of financial assistance to local units of government in the basin for projects that control water volume and rates. The goal is to protect infrastructure and improve water quality.
The Board of Water and Soil Resources would establish the program, enter agreements with local governments receiving financial assistance and be allowed to acquire conservation easements. Local matching funds would be required.
The bill, which has a companion in the state Senate, is in process at the Legislature.
What begins in the Minnesota River in New Ulm generally makes it way to St. Peter and then Le Sueur and Henderson.
St. Peter sees its residents and businesses mostly protected from high water, but not likewise for all of its roads and parks. A disc golf course on the south end of town mine as well post a 'Closed' sign throughout the spring and early summer, as it continually inundated by waters from the nearby river. Farther north, the 99 bridge is frequently flooded, closing off traffic in and out of St. Peter on the east side. There is also a dog park on the east side of the bridge that is often closed for months of the warm season, which has prompted efforts for a new dog park in town.
The high waters eventually impact Le Sueur, specifically Hwy. 93 between 169 and the western entrance to town. The waters creep onto the road, causing it to close and forcing travelers to the north or east side entrances.
And then, just a bit farther north, is Henderson, where flooding is now just a part of life. A new annual Flood Fest spring-time celebration tells the story, as residents try to salvage some positive community spirit from the endless road closures. Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 and County Road 6 all frequently flood, sometimes leaving just one road (Hwy. 19 to the west) in and out of town.
Local senators and representatives are working to get funding, some $20 million, from the state to lift up Hwy. 93 and at least somewhat alleviate the small community's flooding problems. As things are, though, it's likely to be another waterlogged year in the valley.