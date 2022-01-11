The Tri-City United School Board met on Monday to appoint a new member and approve a new vaccine-or-test mandate for staff in light of OSHA regulations.
Choosing between applications from three candidates, the School Board unanimously voted to appoint Cindy Flicek, of Montgomery, to fill a vacancy on the board. Flicek will be seated in February and stay on the board for the remainder of Michelle Borchardt’s term. Borchardt was in the third year of her second term when she announced her resignation last November.
Flicek previously ran for the School Board in 2014 and in 2016. In her application, Flicek wrote that she had a passion to run for a seat on the School Board ever since her daughter was in school.
Vaccine mandate
At the same meeting, the board approved a mandatory vaccination or testing and face covering policy for staff in compliance with OSHA regulations. The policy requires that all employees not fully vaccinated by Jan. 10 to undergo weekly testing and wear a facemask.
Staff members must submit proof of vaccination status before Jan. 10 and anyone without proof will be considered unvaccinated until documentation is received by the school district. Employees may take up to four hours of paid leave per dose to travel to a vaccination site and up to two sick days if they experience side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Feb. 9, any staff member not fully vaccinated will be subject to COVID-19 testing once every week. Employees may use time in the regular work day to be tested and may be responsible for paying for their own tests depending on their CBA or contract with the district.
Unvaccinated employees will also be required to wear a face mask.
Staff members may be exempt from policy requirements based on medical or religious accommodations.
“The district is continuing to wait for a ruling from the Supreme Court on the MNOSHA vaccination mandate or testing and face covering [Emergency Temporary Standard] ETS,” TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said in a Titan Update. We are doing some planning behind the scenes to be prepared if the ETS is upheld …Once we receive information on the court’s ruling, we will communicate any next steps if the ruling requires any action.”
Quarantine policy unaltered
The School Board also reviewed the Tri-City United quarantine policy after recent recommendation by the Center of Disease Control (CDC) advised a five day isolation for people with mild cases.
TCU’s current policy requires students and staff infected with COVID-19 to stay home for a minimum of 10 days until they are fever and symptom free.
Vaccinated household close contacts can continue to go to school as long as they monitor their symptoms, while unvaccinated members of the same household must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days as well.
For classroom exposures, close contacts with common symptoms such as fever, cough and a loss of taste and/or smell are subject to a 10 day quarantine. Those with less common symptoms will be subject to a quarantine if they have two of the following symptoms: sore throat, chills, aches, fatigue or severe headache.
The CDC’s guidance is significantly looser than Tri-City United’s, allowing for students and staff with mild cases to return after five days if asymptomatic or if their symptoms have improved, if they have been without a fever for 24 hours and if they wear a face mask for the first five days of their return. The policy doesn’t apply to those with moderate to severe symptoms.
Close contacts would be subject to a similar guidance. Those who are vaccinated but without symptoms would not be subject to a quarantine. Unvaccinated close contacts however, must quarantine for five days and an additional five days if they test positive for COVID-19.
Seifert noted that five day quarantines would ease staffing pressures and reduce instructional loss times for students. However, winter is a peak season for respiratory illnesses like the coronavirus.
The superintendent added that there were many challenges in enforcing the CDC guidelines. Tracking and monitoring masks can be difficult. The school would also have to judge what constitutes a mild case of COVID-19 versus a moderate or severe case.
The TCU School Board ultimately recommended that the district continue with its current 10 day quarantine policy.
We have been able to maintain a consistent learning plan without having to make adjustments,” Seifert said in an update. “Until cases start trending downward, the district plan is to stay the course.”