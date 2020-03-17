When Juan Farias first came to work at Cambria, he often kept to himself, but today he’s a total chatterbox.
Born in Mexico, English was the second language of Farias, who now lives in Le Center. While he got along with Cambria’s 300 foreign-born workers, his lack of fluency created barriers between himself and English-speaking coworkers. That was until recently when Farias nabbed a promotion and became a member of the third graduating class of Cambria’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program.
“I have better communication with my managers, supervisors and co-workers,” said Farias. “It changed my life.”
Farias was one of eight ESL learners to graduate from the program on March 5, and one of six to be promoted. Before he worked on the rock batching team, but today he enjoys a higher salary as a forklift driver in the raw materials department. The program has also opened up new opportunities for Farias. He, along with the other graduates, can now read and write in English at or above an eighth-grade level and is prepared to pursue a GED if necessary.
However, the benefits of the program for Farias weren’t just about career advancement. In and outside of work, he now sees himself speaking with more confidence and making new friends.
“I feel more comfortable talking,” said Farias. “I lose my nervousness. When I talk with more of my friends there and my supervisors, I am no longer nervous.”
Farias is just the latest to graduate from a program that is now serving 123 workers in the company. The free to access program began in fall 2016 with just a few students in the very first classes, but now it’s a juggernaut serving English learners of all stripes, from those who could hold a conversation but had difficulty with reading and spelling like Farias, to those who have no English skills to speak of.
The recent graduating class even had a student increase his reading by eight grade levels since starting in 2016 as one of the first students in the program. It’s one of the many successes that teachers and students have seen.
“I had one very low level student. Now as he comes down the hallway, he says, ‘Good afternoon,’ which is quite a difficult phrase, and when he came into our classroom, he couldn’t spell his name,” said Denise Rude, one of the four ESL teachers at Cambria. “The progress is amazing to see and building those relationships in the classroom is awesome.”
One of the biggest challenges Rude helps her students overcome is a lack of confidence. Many students show up to her class unfamiliar with an academic setting and uncertain in their ability to grow. To put students in what she calls a “growth-oriented mindest,” Rude seeks to make the classroom a comfortable learning environment, emphasizing interactivity, group work and constant repetition to nail down the language.
“When I start a new class, the first thing I want to do is get the students as comfortable as possible,” said Rude. “Building a rapport, because my philosophy is ‘The more comfortable the students are, the more willing they are to step out of their comfort zone to make a mistake.’”
Farias reported that Rude’s classroom gave him a path to success. In addition to his own punctual attendance, a willingness to participate in class and taking time out of class each day to study and speak English, Farias found that the class gave him the tools he needed to succeed.
“When there is something you can’t understand, they explain it to you until you’ve got it,” said Farias. “You got to practice not just here, but outside.”
While the program was started to give Cambria’s foreign language speakers the skills to communicate with their managers and pursue promotions, program director and teacher Kamille Kolar said that she is seeing benefits she hadn’t conceived of.
“Last year, we all got this app we could download to our phones for enrolling benefits, PTO and all of those kinds of things and I think, had we not been there, it would have been very difficult to communicate with the students about ‘Here’s how you download it, here’s how you make this password, here’s what it means to choose a 401k or not,’” said Kolar. “I think that that’s been a benefit — that our students have been able to get information that’s digestible.”
Kolar’s mission is to grow the students involved in the program even more and incorporate even more advanced subjects like digital literacy and work-specific subject matter. She has high standards because she wants to see her students succeed once they leave the classroom.
“I think rigor is very important,” said Kolar. “Of course, we want to meet the students where we’re at, but we want to have really high expectations for what they are able to do and support them on the way. I want to feel confident when I have a student that’s graduated.”
Kolar isn’t the only one seeing that confidence. When Farias stepped on the graduation stage in front of his family, co-workers, classmates and program alumni, he seized the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone and represent his class by delivering a speech in English. It’s the first of many new opportunities, not just for himself, but his wife who is also enrolled in the ESL program and their three children with a fourth on the way.
“I really want anyone whoever has the opportunity to come to the English class to do it,” said Farias. “It will change your life inside work and outside. With English, you’re going to make friends. Sometimes when you don’t speak English you don’t want to talk to other people because they’re not going to understand it, but if you come to English class, you’re going to make more friends and it’s going to change your life and give you more opportunities.”