Over the past five years, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel has overseen the city of Le Sueur through the redevelopment of Main Street and the downtown mall, the dissolution of MRVPUC and an unpredictable global pandemic. Now, Kruggel is preparing to exit his role as city administrator.
Kruggel’s letter of resignation was approved by the Le Sueur City Council on Monday, kicking off a search for a new administrator to take the reins.
Kruggel is staying on board through the month of March before exiting on April 8. The City Council will evaluate a hiring process developed by the Personnel and Budget Committee at a future meeting.
Before ascending to the role of Le Sueur city administrator, Kruggel’s first municipal job was as a GIS and Engineering technician for the city of Northfield. He came into the role with a water and land management degree from the University of Minnesota and experience working as an environmental data analyst, where he learned what’s needed to clean up environmental spills and mishaps by companies across the country.
He developed a taste for public service at Northfield, rising through the ranks to become the city’s Streets and Parks Manager. The city of Le Sueur then recruited Kruggel as its Public Works Director in 2016. Coming into the public works position, Kruggel wanted the city to focus on repairs to city streets.
When former city administrator Janelle Teppen announced her resignation from the post, Kruggel was selected as Le Sueur’s acting city administrator in Jan. 2017 on Teppen’s recommendation. The City Council spent five to six months searching for a permanent city administrator before selecting Kruggel out of three finalists for the position.
Kruggel began his tenure during former mayor Gregory Hagg’s time with the council. One of his immediate priorities was the reconstructing North Second Street to smooth over cracks and potholes that plagued drivers on the roadway. The construction project was completed in 2017.
Le Sueur went on to witness major capital improvements projects over the coming years, including the installation of new water meter system to better track residential and commercial consumption, the construction of a new water tower on Boright Street and the expansion of the airport.
The County Road 22 turnback project (formerly known as Hwy. 112) represented the most significant street project of the past five years. In partnership with Le Sueur County, the project reconstructed and repaired 30 intersections and 3.5 miles of roadway. The city is teaming up with Le Sueur County once again for an upcoming reconstruction project targeting County Road 36.
In 2019, the city of Le Sueur negotiated an end to the Minnesota River Valley Public Utilities Commission (MRVPUC) with the city of Henderson. The deal ended with Le Sueur taking on full ownership of the lift station on Henderson Station Road while crediting $1.2 million in loans taken out by Henderson.
Kruggel also oversaw the transformation of downtown Le Sueur. Last November, the city opened opened up Main Street to traffic for the first time 40 years following a joint agreement with the owners of the Tiller + Main mall that resulted in the reconnection of Main Street and the redevelopment of the former Valley Green Square Mall.