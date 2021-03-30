When it comes to Minnesota’s vehicle and gas taxes, residents of small towns pay in, but reap few rewards.
When Minnesota residents pay taxes on gas, motor vehicles, auto parts and license fees, those dollars are combined into Minnesota’s Highway Users Tax Distribution fund, which generates more than $2.4 billion for Minnesota’s roads, highways and bridges.
This year, Minnesota’s 87 counties received more than $600 million to construct and maintain county roadways, while municipalities received $193 million to spend on streets. But not all cities benefit from this fund. Only 148 cities with populations over 5,000 get direct benefits from municipal aid. More than 700 Minnesota cities are left out of this fund, including local towns like Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Kasota and Montgomery.
“It’s important to about 705 communities in the state of Minnesota,” said Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck. “If there is a city under 5,000 population, the residents of that city do not get any benefit from the gas tax that they pay … None of us get money through the gas tax or other vehicle related taxes to support the maintenance on our local streets.”
The lack of state funding for small town streets has been on the radar of city and state officials for years. Now, local Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, who covers part of Le Sueur County, is trying to change that. The lawmaker authored an amendment last month that would redirect Minnesota’s 9.2$% motor vehicle rental tax out of the Highway Distribution Fund and into the state’s small cities assistance program.
“For people who live in those communities, they’re feeling their tanks are paying the gas tax, but the gas tax isn’t helping to pay for their roads in particular and there’s a sense that this isn’t fair at the Legislature, that we need to address it,” said Lippert.
“I grew up in a town with 700 people, and I know that the infrastructure in small communities is also incredibly important,” Lippert added. “So making sure we treat all communities fairly is a key concern behind the bill.”
If passed, the amendment could provide 705 cities with $16 million to spend on streets based on the revenues generated in 2021. It would also deliver dollars to a program that hasn’t received any money since 2019. For small cities, like Le Sueur, the small cities assistance program delivered around $30,000 to aid road maintenance and construction while funded.
“It would help out with just the general maintenance,” said Le Sueur City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “We would definitely focus on seal coating, mill and overlay. It would be helpful to have a funding source.”
The bill is still in the early stages of the legislative process and went through its first hearing before the House Transportation and Finance Policy Committee on March 16, where Lippert gave a presentation on the bill, and the committee heard testimony from supporters, including City Administrator Heck.
“Right now we don’t get anything, so even if we got $30,000 or $40,000 a year from the state or from this account, that’s $40,000 less than what I have to add to my property tax for the residents that can be used for other purposes — parks and recreation and other types of maintenance things, buildings, facilities and structures and what not,” said Heck. “Right now, 100% of the cost of all maintenance, whether it’s snow removal or pothole patching, seal coating, partial reconstruction or whole reconstruction, they’re all put on the backs of the residents of Montgomery.”