For years it’s been one of the central obstacles to developing downtown Le Sueur, but new negotiations with two separate developers could pave the way for a reconnected Main Street in Le Sueur.
Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio notified the Le Sueur City Council of two separate developers that were interested in purchasing the Valley Green Square Mall on Monday, Feb. 24 and working with the Economic Development Authority on a new plan for the area. One would like to redevelop the property, while the other wishes to demolish the mall, but both have a plan to create a combination retail and housing complex in the space. Both have also expressed interest in working with the city to open the street.
The first party, a developer located in St. Paul, has already drafted a purchase agreement with the owners of the Valley Green Square Mall with a plan to convert the mall into a retail and apartment complex. The refurbishing would keep ground floor businesses, like the Corner Drug and Snap Fitness, in their current locations, but it would also make room for a potential grocery store and smaller spaces that could house businesses, like law or real estate offices facing Main Street. Businesses currently on the second floor of the building would be moved to the first floor to make room for 14 apartment spaces. The exterior would be rehabilitated, as well, with a more modern design.
“I think it looks amazing,” said DiMaggio on the redesign. “If we could have this in our downtown, it would be a great amenity to us. I love that they’re bringing in different elements, different textures and I think that’s something lacking from our downtown right now, and when I saw the street opened, I got really excited about that.”
Councilor John Kirby wondered if the business owners at the mall were supportive of the decision.
“With your first scenario, we're looking at three professional services upstairs that would have to relocate,” said Kirby. “That’s basically everybody. Have you had a chance to survey these tenants and see how they feel about things? Are they supportive of all this?”
“That is going to happen from the developer’s side,” DiMaggio responded. “I’ve talked to them, they’re all aware of this, they know something’s going to happen. What their concerns have been in the past are ‘What are my new rents going to be?’ They know they are currently paying very much under market rate, because the mall has just wanted to keep them in there, keep their lights on, so they haven’t charged close to market rate. Their biggest concern that they’ve had to me, especially the medical, is the heavy cost of relocating.”
However, a partnership between the developer and the city is conditional on a few elements. The developer and the city have partnered on a redevelopment grant application requesting $846,000 to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) on Feb. 3. It’s a competitive process and 15 other cities are vying for the $4 million that DEED will award in April. The city had made a similar bid in 2019 which fell through.
The developer is also requesting that the city designate the property as a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district. A TIF is a type of property tax subsidy which diverts a portion of a property’s taxes to development in the area. This TIF would last 25 years and would generate an estimated $471,378.
If all of these conditions are met, the EDA would waive $396,000 owed to it by the mall owners in exchange for the land on the mall property needed to reconnect Main Street.
“We’re a long way from this, but I’m glad that we have this as a vision,” said DiMaggio. “ I think this is what I’ve heard from all of you and in our meetings with the public what they want it to look like. So I think that we’re moving in the right direction.”
If the grant falls through, the Valley Green Square Mall could possibly turn to the second party that is interested in the property. This prospective buyer already owns property in Le Sueur and is interested in demolishing the mall and building a new retail and apartment complex on the vacant city parking lot.
This development would have businesses on the ground floor and two stories of housing on the top. The property owners are asking for a bigger TIF, but they would be creating much more apartment space than 14 rooms. DiMaggio also saw the rebuild as a potential for current businesses to have input on what they would want in a new space.
“They could work with each of the tenants that are in there to build the kind of space that they want which is kind of interesting,” said DiMaggio. “Instead of working with the space now, they would have a new opportunity to design their space and see where they want to be. For example, maybe the drug store wants to add a drive-thru that they’ve never had; now would be the time to do it.”
For now, the city and EDA intends to work with the St. Paul developer to see if there is a way forward.