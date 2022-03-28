Family, friends, veterans and community leaders packed the Montgomery American Legion Post 79 on Wednesday, March 23 to give Arnold Zahratka a hero’s welcome. In recognition of his bravery in one of the deadliest battles of World War II, the 96-year-old, a Montgomery native, was inducted into the National Order of the French Legion of Honor.
Zahratka still fit in his original army uniform, as Yannick Tagand, consul general of France in Chicago, pinned the five-armed “Maltese Asterisk” shaped medal onto Zahratka’s olive jacket. Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the French Legion of Honor is one of the most famous military decorations in the world. It is the highest distinction that France can bestow upon those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France.
Tagand awarded the special honor to Zahratka on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron for his service in the Northern France and Rhineland campaigns and his courage as a rifleman combating the invading German army on frontlines of the Ardennes campaign in the Battle of the Bulge.
“Thanks to your unfailing determination and bravery, you and your companions have restored hope to millions of people — hope that had been crushed by intolerance, violence and the tyranny of the Nazis,” Tagand said, addressing Zahratka. “Mr. Zahratka, you are part of the greatest generation: an exceptional generation of men and women who had put their ideals, their minds and their courage to the service of democracy and the dignity of humankind.”
Tagand also expressed gratitude to Zahratka and the American forces in World War II, whose contributions to breaking the Nazi war machine helped liberate France from German occupation.
“Thanks to you, I grew up in a free county, a country that has been living in peace for more than seven decades — the longest period of continuous peace in our country’s history,” Tagand told Zahratka.
Battle of the Bulge
The Montgomery veteran was only 18 years old when he was drafted in the army in October 1943, but Zahratka said he and the other boys his age were eager to serve.
After 17 months of training in Florida, then a few more days in North Carolina, he was sent to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, to join the 106th Infantry Division. He showed proficiency as an expert rifleman, machine gunner and hand grenadier. The 106th was shipped to England for further training before going to Le Havre, in the Normandy region of France.
There, the 106th regrouped and headed east to confront the Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge in December, 1944. The Bulge was one of the deadliest battles fought by American forces in World War II. On Dec. 16, Germany launched a surprise attack to destroy the Allied armies and turn the tide of the war.
Two of the 106th’s three regiments — the 422nd and 423rd — were encircled by Germans, resulting in the capture of 6,000 prisoners in one of the largest mass surrenders in U.S. military history. Zahratka, however, was part of the division’s lone remaining infantry regiment, the 424th.
Zahratka and his division endured the bitter European winter with little food and water. On one of his worst nights, Zahratka recalled being down to his last 30 bullets and spending the night in a ditch.
The 424th fought through eastern Belgium and down into the Alsace region of France. In the chaos of war, Arnold ended up being separated from his unit and was left alone in the Ardennes with no ammunition and very few provisions but eventually found his way back to his unit.
Of the 16,000 men in the 106th Division, 60% were killed, captured or declared missing in action. Their sacrifices contributed to a decisive victory for the Allies. American reinforcements held off the offensive and the German Army retreated from the Ardennes in Jan. 1945.
When reflecting on the impact of his military service, Zahratka’s heart lies with the people of Belgium his division helped protect.
“I’m always thinking about the Belgian people,” said Zahratka. “They were good guys. They always headed to work.”
During his service, Zahratka served as a tactical reserve, guarded prisoners of war and fulfilled other duties in northern France and Belgium. He then returned to California and finally to Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, where he was discharged in March 1946 with the rank of private first class.
The French Legion of Honor is the latest of many decorations Zahratka earned for his service. He has received the American Campaign Medal, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Medal, Efficiency Fidelity & Honor Medal, life member of the 106th Infantry Division Association (Golden Lions), a Good Conduct Medal and a diploma from the French government for his part in liberating France.
Honor
Zahratka received a celebrity treatment on Wednesday as the crowded legion hall gave him a standing ovation and walked over to shake his hand and take a photo. Reporters and television cameras encircled Zahratka for interviews and at least one person requested an autograph.
“It feels pretty damn good, I’d say,” Zahratka said on receiving the French Legion of Honor. “There’s a lot of friends here. The granddaughters, the great-granddaughters they’re all here. They’re nice people.”
The ceremony opened with the posting of the American and French flags by the Color Guard, followed by the recitation of the national anthem and an invocation by Father George Grafsky.
Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith both submitted statements praising Zahratka for his service to the United States.
Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke spoke in person to commend Zahratka. He noted that they had two things in common: both were combat veterans and both went to Camp Atterbury, Indiana.
“The 106th Division has an extraordinary history as it relates to the Battle of the Bulge,” said Herke. They were one of the first divisions that was actually pinched when the Germans had their surprise attack and if it wasn’t for that division slowing them down and so forth things may have turned out a little different.”
Montgomery Mayor Thomas Eisert highlighted Zahratka’s service as well as his continued presence in the Montgomery community. The veteran is a 70-year member of the American Legion, a regular volunteer at his church, and owned and operated his own business Buck’s Cities Service before selling it and opening Buck’s Tavern in the early 1960’s.
“You represent the best of the best and serve as a model for honor, dignity and respect,” said Eisert.