A retired member of the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Department is claiming that he and other employees have lost thousands of dollars in pension funds due to negligence by Le Sueur County.
Jeffrey Thelemann, a retired patrol sergeant who served the county for 29 years, filed a class action lawsuit against the county on Oct. 7, 2020, alleging the county violated the law by failing to report his leave of absence to the Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA). Thelemann’s complaint states that the retired officer has lost $300 per month in his pension, and he believes that other county employees have been shortchanged in their retirement accounts as well.
The complaint begins when Thelemann took an authorized leave of absence under the Family and Medical Leave Act between December 2017 and May 2018. When a public employee goes on leave, their salary is reduced, but they have the option to “buy back” lost salary through contributions with interest to PERA. Employers are also required under state statute to report authorized leaves of absence to PERA within one year of the leave.
But Thelemann said that the county never told him that he could buy back salary credits and that they also failed to meet the one-year deadline. When Thelemann met with a PERA representative in January 2020 to prepare for his retirement, he was told that his salary was reduced because of the county’s failure to report his absence to PERA.
The complaint states that Thelemann then reached out to the human resources director three days later requesting documentation that PERA had been notified. Approximately 10 days later, the director allegedly reported Thelemann’s absence to PERA for the first time — nearly two years after the end of the patrol sergeant’s leave.
Thelemann requested that PERA allow him to buy back his lost salary, but the agency said they couldn’t estimate the cost of the necessary contributions since it was more than a year since his absence. He appealed the decision in March and asked the county to explain to PERA why they failed to notify the agency. In a letter to the PERA Board of Trustees cited by the complaint, former County Administrator Darrell Pettis wrote “[t]he county did not notify PERA of the reduction in hours of less than 50 percent time that [Thelemann] worked.”
Thelemann believes that he is not the only Le Sueur County employee to experience this. After Thelemann requested and received data on 115 FMLA absences between 2015-20, he was told the county did not have dates for when PERA was notified of these absences.
This led Thelemann to conclude that Le Sueur County was not reporting the absences of other employees to PERA. The lawsuit alleges that more than 40 other employees were denied the opportunity to buy salary credit while on authorized leaves of absence.
The case first came before the First Judicial District Court on Feb. 11, where Le Sueur County filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Patrick H. Goggins denied the motion, citing that the facts alleged in the complaint would support Thelemann’s claim of negligence by the county. The case is ongoing.