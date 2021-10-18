An Arizona man was pronounced dead after a single vehicle rollover in Derrynane Township.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Responding deputies located a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata rolled onto its side in the west ditch of 201st Avenue just south of Hwy. 19 near Union Hill in Derrynane Township.
The driver and a lone occupant were found a short distance from the vehicle and appeared to be ejected during the roll over. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Dean Cornelius, age 73, of Sun Lakes, Arizona. Lifesaving efforts were performed but Cornelius was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Local investigators believe that the vehicle was traveling southbound on 201st Avenue from Hwy. 19. The vehicle appeared to have lost control, entered the West ditch, where it rolled over, ultimately coming to rest on its side. Cornelius was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The investigation remains active.