The Tri-City United Public Schools School Board selected six finalists to interview for the school district’s superintendent position at their Monday meeting.
The selected finalists include: Kevin Babcock, Medford Public School 7-12 Principal, Medford; Nathaniel Boyer, Intermediate Elementary School Principal, Becker; Ryan Jensen, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Middle/High School Principal, Walker; Ford Rolfsrud, Shakopee School District Learning, Teaching, and Equity Supervisor, Shakopee; Eric Schneider, Chief Academic Officer at We Work for Kids, LLC; and Jeff Wilson, Brooklyn Center Community Schools Elementary Principal, Brooklyn Center.
The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants screened by the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) and based on criteria established by the school board.
All six candidates were recommended to the board by the MSBA from the applicant pool. The School Board was nearly unanimous in their agreement with MSBA; each board member produced a similar or identical list of candidates to be advanced to the first round of interviews.
"As you know, you have a limited quantity of candidates for this job, but all of the providers that worked on this were convinced there was shortage of quality in the candidates here," MSBA Service Provider Steve Nicholas told the TCU School Board. "In prior years, we may have had many more candidates apply for certain jobs, but not as many had the quality to do it."
Interviews for the finalists began 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 and continue at 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022. Three candidates are scheduled for each interview day and all interviews will be open to the public at the Tri-City United High School Media Center.
The School Board will then conduct reference checks and may select number of finalists to appear in a second round of interviews before the School Board on Monday, Jan. 31. MSBA recommended that the school board bring a maximum of three candidates to the second round.
After the second round, the School Board will reconvene to offer the superintendent position to a lone finalist and begin contract negotiations with the candidate. If the chosen finalist accepts the offer, the School Board will vote on the final contract at their Feb. 14 meeting.
Tri-City United's new superintendent would officially start before the upcoming 2022-2023 school year on July 1. The candidate will replace outgoing Superintendent Lonnie Seifert, who announced his retirement from 36 years in education in September. Seifert will exit the district on June 30, two years after he started his tenure on July 1, 2020.