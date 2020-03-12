Three Le Sueur men were arrested for stealing golf carts from Manske LLC following a three-month police investigation.
James Schuetz, 45, of Le Sueur, Dennis Chevalier, 41, of Le Sueur, and Joshua Bluhm, 39 of Le Sueur, were all charged with two felony counts: theft and receiving stolen property.
Police were alerted of a crime when it was reported in November 2019 that seven green 2015 Club Car Precedent golf carts were stolen from the property of the Manske business in Le Sueur. With each cart worth $4,000, the total value of the stolen goods was $28,000.
Later that month, the police received a tip from a resident who had found a trailer with a golf cart dumped on their property. Though they had not seen who left the cart there, they noted that Bluhm was chopping wood on the property at the time.
In December, it was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force believed that Schuetz was in possession of the golf carts and was involved in the sale and use of methamphetamine after receiving a confidential tip. A confidential source would later report to the police in January that they had seen a man named “Jim” modifying a green golf cart in his garage on Sibley Heights Lane, Le Sueur. The source became suspicious that the cart was stolen when “Jim” stated that the golf cart could not be seen or driven outside.
Investigators learned that Joshua Bluhm owned a house in the area matching the source’s description. On their way to conduct a search after obtaining a warrant, police spotted Bluhm driving a silver truck. Knowing that Bluhm had a revoked driver’s license, police performed a traffic stop and took him into custody. As Bluhm was taken into the station, officers searched his home and found a golf cart matching the description of the stolen carts as well as controlled substances.
Bluhm confessed to the police that he had stolen the carts, but initially insisted that he acted alone. But when questioned further, Bluhm admitted that two other men were involved in the crime, but was reluctant to name anyone. However, when asked if Schuetz was involved, Bluhm responded “possibly” while nodding his head, though he denied that stealing the carts was Schuetz’ idea. He later identified a man named “Chevy” when asked about the third person involved, which officers recognized as a nickname for Chevalier. When asked where they could find the other stolen carts, Bluhm suggested they investigate South Sixth Street and South Fourth Street in Le Sueur, neighborhoods in which Chevalier and Schuetz resided.
After obtaining a warrant to search the Schuetz residence, police discovered controlled substance and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine as well as one of the stolen golf carts in the garden shed. Schuetz was taken in for 5th degree controlled substance crimes and possession of stolen property. At Chevalier’s residence, two more golf carts were found in the garage.
In a police interview with Schuetz, the suspect stated that the golf cart in his shed was obtained from Chevalier after he traded him a pickup truck and engine in exchange for the cart. After learning of the four other stolen golf carts Chevalier was keeping, Schuetz said he helped move them from an old cemetery off Hwy. 169 with Chevalier and Bluhm and got to keep one in return.
Schuetz would then go on to state that he used his truck to help Chevalier and Bluhm steal four golf carts from Manske and drove off with one of the golf carts. He reported that the seven carts were stolen on two different occasions and that he participated in just the second theft.
When officers spoke with Chevalier, he said that he, Bluhm and Schuetz were on a joy ride together when they decided to steal the carts. Together, Chevalier said they drove the carts through the park area and parked them together so that they could load the carts into Schuetz’ trailer. Chevalier stated that he took two carts and that he believed Bluhm and Schuetz took two each.