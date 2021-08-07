This year is on track to be Minnesota’s driest season in more than 30 years. Rising temperatures broke past 100 degrees in recent weeks while rainfall is scarce. As a result, 78% of the state is in severe or extreme drought according to an Aug. 3 report by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Counties in southeastern Minnesota, including Le Sueur, Rice, Nicollet and Waseca Counties have been spared from the worst of the dry conditions so far. The region is part of the 19% of the state experiencing a moderate drought. However, severe drought has crept up in Minnesota in recent weeks, afflicting the western ends of Nicollet and Blue Earth counties and northern portions of Scott and Sibley Counties. Without the soaking rains needed to end the drought, dry conditions may continue to worsen throughout the state.
Communities across the state are reporting low river and lake levels, crop stress and increasing risk of wildfires. Extended drought resulted in worsening corn and soybean conditions over the past month. Just 20% of topsoil and subsoil moisture in Minnesota is at an adequate level, according to an Aug. 1 report by the USDA, while roughly a third of corn and soybean crops are in good or excellent condition. At this time last year, 75-80% of topsoil and subsoil moisture was adequate and 85% of corn and 84% of soybeans were of good to excellent quality.
The impacts of the drought are easy to see in river towns like Le Sueur. In a typical year, the city is more concerned with flooding than low water levels. But on July 29, the city announced it was closing the River Park Boat Landing as the riverbed lacked enough water for aquatic activities.
“At the end of the river, it’s just sand,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “There’s some gully erosion out there and about an 18-24 inch drop off at the end of the landing. So we’re working with the DNR to get it fixed right now."
Spurred by the severe drought covering more than half the state, the DNR issued a drought warning on July 16 and announced plans to convene the State Drought Task Force — not utilized since 2012, suspended water appropriations in now 17 watersheds, and notified water appropriators and suppliers to conserve and reduce water usage.
“The DNR is taking the drought seriously. We have a robust plan in place, strong partnerships across the state, and continue to take actions to respond to the current situation,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen in a press release. “We understand that people are seeing the impacts of the drought in their daily lives and have concerns about water levels and availability. While occasional water level fluctuations are natural, normal and beneficial to ecosystems, they can negatively affect tourism and recreation, agriculture, businesses and other activities that are dependent on water. Times of drought remind us all about the importance of water conservation.”
After receiving letters from the DNR, communities across the state of Minnesota — including Le Sueur and Le Center — have launched digital information campaigns recommending that residents conserve water. On the city of Le Center website, residents will see a notice reminding them to conserve water by limiting irrigation and ceasing outside water use such as watering one’s lawn, filling a swimming pool and washing one’s car.
“In my 20 years here, I don’t believe we’ve ever had a [drought warning] before,” said Le Center City Administrator Chris Collins. “It’s all new to me.”
For now, these conservation measures are just recommendations. But if the drought worsens, the DNR may move from a drought warning phase to a restrictive phase. This calls for public water suppliers to mandate water use restrictions with a goal of cutting down usage to 50% above January levels.
“We’re weekly monitoring the forecast from the state and the outlook,” said Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett. “We do have a plan where we would begin to implement watering type restrictions if necessary, so we’re continuing to monitor that.“
Some communities, like Faribault, are well-versed in restricting water usage during the summer months. From May 1 to Sept. 30, the city implements annual water restrictions, which restricts outdoor water use between the hours of 10 a.m. -to5 p.m. for all residences. Watering is allowed for even-numbered residences on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while odd numbered residents are permitted to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
With annual restrictions already in place, water usage in Faribault has been unaffected by the moderate drought. Public Works Director Travis Block said the drought hasn’t had a significant impact on the department.
In the case of construction projects, there is a silver lining to the drought. Clear skies have allowed construction to progress smoothly on Faribault’s flood wall at the Water Reclamation Facility.
“{The drought] has actually been really beneficial for the construction of that and it’s really progressing well because it’s been so dry,” said Block. “I’m not sure you would call it a benefit, but for the project it is. We would have had some challenges if there had been more normal water levels.”