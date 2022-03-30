A Mankato woman is accused of fleeing from Cleveland police on Hwy. 99 at speeds over 100 mph while in possession of methamphetamine.
Abbigail Rose Olsson, 26, was charged with a felony count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, gross misdemeanor drug possession in the fifth degree, and misdemeanors for extreme speed and reckless driving.
According to the complaint, Olsson was traveling westbound on Hwy. 99 in the City of Cleveland on Dec. 27 when radar indicated she was driving 65 mph in the 50 mph zone. A Cleveland officer activated their lights and siren, but Olsson reportedly accelerated the red SUV up to 103 mph after exiting Cleveland.
Olsson reportedly continued to flee south on the Golf Course Road before making a left turn on Lake Emily Road. Le Sueur and Le Sueur County law enforcement joined the pursuit as the vehicle continued down Dog Creek Road to Le Sueur County Road 104 before heading northbound back to Cleveland.
A short time after, Olsson was apprehended by State Patrol on Hwy. 99 near Rabbit Road. While looking in the vehicle, law enforcement reported smelling the scent of marijuana. A search of the vehicle uncovered a white spot on the carpeted bottom area of the console, which field tested positive for methamphetamine according to the complaint. A small clear plastic bag was also found with white flecks inside.