The Le Sueur-Henderson School District is preparing to send students in grades 9-12 back to hybrid learning for the rest of the year. High schoolers will be transitioning back on April 28 while grades K-8 remain in-person.
The school district said its decision was based on an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and students needing to quarantine. Prior to this decision, the Le Sueur-Henderson baseball team canceled games for two weeks due to close contacts with a confirmed case.
The school’s previous hybrid groups of blue and gold will remain in effect, with the blue group attending school on April 28 while the gold group distance learns. Distance learners will follow the bell schedule with first period starting at 8:10 a.m. Both groups of students will distance learn on Fridays starting April 30.