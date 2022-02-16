Thieke to serve as Le Sueur police chief following Kelly’s retirement

After serving the city of Le Sueur for nearly 33 years, Police Chief Bruce Kelly was reminded of something a Northfield police officer said to him in the early days of his policing career. It was around 1984 when he was working an art exhibit at St. Olaf while serving as a Rice County deputy sheriff.
“There was an old Northfield cop who was about to retire, and I said to him, ‘What are you going to do?’ and he says ‘I’m going to mow grass.’ Now I get it,” said Kelly.
Today, Kelly is approaching his own retirement after nearly four decades in a career where no day is ever quite the same as the one before and where expectations are constantly changing with the whirlwind of new technology, community growth and shifting public opinion.
Through the many ups and downs, Kelly is retiring from his position with no regrets. On Monday, the Le Sueur police chief of 22 years handed in his letter of resignation to the Le Sueur City Council, effective at the end of the month on Feb. 28.
Finally stepping away from the job was one of the hardest decisions in his career.
“You get into it to help people, and it's going to be tough to walk away. It is one of those professions that really gets into your bloodstream,” said Kelly. “I end on a Monday, and I have the rest of the week. I don’t know what the hell I’ll do.”
But it’s a decision that Kelly had anticipated for quite a while. Over the past two years, Le Sueur Police Captain Aaron Thieke has been training to succeed Kelly. On March 1, Thieke will begin his tenure as the new Le Sueur chief of police.
Heading a police department is a 16-year career goal that’s finally come true for Thieke.
“I enjoy being in a leadership role; I enjoy working with my officers and expecting the best out of them and training them; and I enjoy seeing them develop and become the best public servants they can be,” said Thieke. “I feel like I have a leadership ability and owe it to the community to step up and take that leadership role to the next level, and I’m looking forward to doing that.”
From farm to badge
Before starting his policing career in Le Sueur, Kelly grew up the youngest of five children on a dairy farm in Rice County between Kilkenny and Shieldsville. The few times he went to Le Sueur it was to put the strength he picked up from farm life into high school wrestling competitions.
“I was a wrestler as a kid and I had the fastest pin on a kid in Le Sueur and I actually took the conference championship,” Kelly.
It’s a skill that’s come in handy in his policing career, though Kelly’s thankful that his high school wrestling skills and his job only rarely cross paths.
Kelly started out doing non-sworn police work for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. After four years (and having his application to the Le Sueur Police Department rejected) Kelly picked up his first full-time police job with the City of Le Center. Chief Jim Scheffert was leading the police department at the time and Bob Pfarr, who would go on to lead the department for over three decades, had started about a couple months prior.
Nine months into work at Le Center, Kelly received another opportunity to join the Le Sueur Police Department. This time, Police Chief Harry Thorau and Sergeant Tom Nelson offered him the job and Kelly began his career in Le Sueur in June of 1989.
At the time, the department was made up of five full-time officers and was located in the old power plant. The Le Sueur Police Department also operated its own dispatch center operated from the plant.
“It was definitely a different time. We had our dispatchers down in the old power plant. They were old operators of the engines that used to be down there and they assumed the dispatching role and they were very good dispatchers,” said Kelly.
Much of the technology that would become standard for police departments — computers, dash cameras, body cameras. online records systems — weren’t in place in 1989. Kelly recalled using an electric Adler typewriter to write up incident reports.
The city itself also had plenty of room to grow. While today Le Sueur is coming up on its third water tower, Kelly recalled that the city had a single tower at the time. The Cedar Trail neighborhood was once a gravel pit and an old farm house could be seen by the future site of the Cambria processing facility.
Kelly would confront many challenges over the course of his career. During the 1990’s, he said he executed 31 SWAT team drug raids in the community.
The greatest threat the Le Sueur Police Department faced during Kelly’s career was on Sept. 11, 1997. Less than two years before the Columbine Massacre gripped national attention, Le Sueur-Henderson High School was threatened by a teenage gunman.
But unlike Columbine, no lives were lost that day. Le Sueur-Henderson was on lockdown in response to the 16-year-old’s threats to shoot students and staff members. Sgt. Nelson of the Le Sueur Police Department chased the perpetrator into the upstairs bathroom.
Investigating the stalls one-by-one, Nelson kicked in the last stall and found the perpetrator with a handgun. Wielding a semi-automatic pistol, the student fired a shot at Nelson, but the bullet grazed his head. Nelson wrestled the perpetrator to the floor and handcuffed him.
Two years after the incident, Nelson vacated the sergeant position and Kelly took on the role in February, 1999. Kelly had already gathered administrative experience, serving as Cleveland's police chief in 1995, and by August 1999, Kelly was promoted again to his current role of Le Sueur police chief.
At 34 years old, Kelly was nervous to succeed then-Police Chief Harry Thorau, who had let the department for over 20 years.
"That was a big deal. The phone kept ringing and ringing and ringing. Back in those days you could just get in the car and drive away. Not anymore," Kelly joked.
At the turn of the millennium, the department wen through significant reorganization. The number of full-time officers rose from five to the current size of seven and the dispatch center was transferred to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.
In 2004, the Kelly and the rest of the Le Sueur Police Department took on the unique challenge of working with the Presidential Security Force when President George W. Bush came to visit the Katzenmeyer family farm in Le Sueur.
The Le Sueur Police Department would eventually move to its current offices in City Hall in 2011. With it has come modernized technology. In some ways technology has made the job easier and harder, said Kelly.
Not all changes have been for the better, said Kelly. Over his long career in policing, Kelly said it's more dangerous now than ever to be a police officer.
“Law enforcement's changed a lot. I think it's more dangerous now than it ever has been because cops are getting called to abandon houses and all of sudden they're getting shot," said Kelly. "The numbers are kind of staggered. I get an email all the time that tells you ‘end of watch’ and its not ending well.”
A key lesson Kelly took away from his policing career is that people should simply be kind with one another.
"I think you just need to be decent with people," said Kelly. "I had more people thank me for traffic stops back in the day. You just need to be a little more relaxed."
Into the forefront
Coming into his new role as Le Sueur Police Chief, Captain Aaron Thieke's vision for the department is one that takes advantage of cutting edge technology and retains its cache of experienced officers.
Thieke is a born-and-raised small town Minnesotan, growing up in Chatfield, a small city in Fillmore and Olmsted Counties. While earning his degree at Minnesota State University Mankato, where he met his wife, a native Hendersonite. After Thieke picked up a part-time officer job in Chatfield, the couple decided to move closer to home and settled in Le Sueur.
"This is the lifestyle I'm used to and I enjoy the small town aspects. Over the last 16 years, I've enjoyed putting my roots down here and establishing relationships that really mean a lot to me in this community," said Thieke. "I've done that through coaching youth sports, being active in church, working with the food shelf and just being very active in the community."
Thieke started working at the Le Sueur Police Department in 2007 and spent a year between 2010-2011 working for the Carver County Sheriff's Office before coming back to Le Sueur later that year. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012 until he achieved the rank of captain in 2020.
"The city has given a lot to me and my family and I'm excited to give back to this police department and this community and serve in the best capacity as I can as the Chief of Police," said Thieke.
For two years, Thieke was on a leadership track preparing to succeed Kelly as Chief of Police. During that time, Thieke was charged with supervising the patrol officers, ensuring they're compliant with policy and meet training requirements, as well as investigating and reviewing cases.
One of Thieke's primary goals is to further integrate technology into police operations. Over the past two months, the department has outfitted its squad cars with dash cameras and backseat cameras that store data in a shared cloud-based system with the department's body cameras.
"It makes it very accessible and retainable to us, whereas before we had to maintain servers on-site and it was a very cumbersome process to maintain those servers," said Thieke.
The incoming police chief said he's also updating the department's policies to an electronic policy service called Lexipol, intended to ensure the department is keeping up with local policy and procedures as well as legislative mandates and police reform efforts that are enacted at the state level.
"Another big goal of mine is to continue to provide and improve in-house training opportunities to our officers in areas like use-of-force and firearms use, legal updates and criminal law and procedure and also enhance our investigative capabilities as a whole," said Thieke.
As technology has advanced, investigations have become more complex, said Thieke. The department frequently needs to capture data from cell phones, email servers and location services to keep up with criminals.
"Criminals are very aware and savvy of how they can use those devices to their advantage when they're committing crimes," said Thieke. "We need to be aware and react and develop strategies where we can use that to our advantage to help us investigate crimes and document evidence and use that toward successful prosecution in those cases."
Thieke also wants to keep Le Sueur's police officers involved in the department for the long-haul.
"We have a really great staff of officers, they have a lot of experience, they have a lot to offer to our community. We're lucky, especially for a community of our size to have that experience," said Thieke. "My goal is to retain them and make them feel valued so that we don't have a lot of officer turnover."
During his time learning under Chief Kelly, Thieke said he learned the art of human interaction.
"Bruce is great at interacting with people and solving problems in a very diplomatic and efficient way. That's something I've watched Bruce do for 15 plus years and I've learned a lot from that skill that he has and I hope to bring that into my leadership as well."