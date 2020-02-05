Robotics head to state.jpg

Tri-City United High School robotics teams Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots and Gear Train competed at the State Tournament Jan. 30 and 31. Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots placed 49th with two wins and five losses, and Gear Train placed 59th with one win and six losses. The teams are pictured here, just before leaving TCU High School. (Photo courtesy of TCU High School)
TCU middle school robotics

The Tri-City United Middle School robotics state competition final rankings are: Team Safety Scissors in 15th place, Mechanical Mayhem in 39th place, Sonic Lifters in 55th, and Strange Engineering in 59th. Coach Jeff Ballman commented: "If you see them out in our community, please congratulate them on a great season. I look forward to seeing what they can do in the years ahead." (Photo courtesy of Jeff Ballman)
Load comments