A man from Le Sueur is accused of possessing 10 grams of substances containing methamphetamine and selling one or more mixtures containing the drug.
Jeremy Douglas Brandt, 38, of Le Sueur, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.
In January, a police officer reported that they received a tip from a reliable source alleging that Brandt was involved in the sale, use and transportation of large amounts of meth. The officer reportedly purchased 3.5 grams of meth off of Brandt under cover in a controlled buy.
Later that month, on Jan. 22, police followed up on a warrant for Brandt’s arrest for a probation violation. When police came to the residence to arrest Brandt, they reportedly saw meth in plain view. After obtaining a controlled substance search warrant, police reportedly found empty bags with white residue in the bedroom Brandt was located in.
Police obtained a statement from Brandt who reportedly said that he was unaware of the warrant for his arrest, that he got back into using meth, but that the meth found next to his wallet was put there by someone else.
Two other witnesses at the residence reportedly told police that Brandt used meth and Brandt, and one witness said that everybody in the house was a user. One witness, who was staying in the same bedroom as Brandt, said that the meth located in the room was not theirs and they had seen Brandt with bags of meth the day prior.
Following the bust, police measured a total of 13.65 grams of meth from four separate bags, according to the complaint. The bags were reportedly found on a nightstand next to Brandt’s belongings. The officers believed that the meth was packaged for sale based on training and prior experience. Police also reportedly found a digital scale and several clean baggies located in a coat belonging to Brandt which also held his car keys.