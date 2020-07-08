Jim Rogers is ending his time on the Cleveland School Board, but he’s not going to stop helping the district anytime soon.
Rogers resigned from his School Board membership on June 15 after district rules required him to choose between being a board member and his position as a part-time custodian at the school. District employees that serve on the board are not allowed to make more than $8,000 from the school so Rogers, who planned to leave at the end of his term in January, decided to step down early.
“We were short on custodial help and it was hard to find employment for that position, so I volunteered to do some custodial work in the district,” said Rogers. “Since my term is ending in November, I decided to resign and continue serving the district doing custodial work.”
Rogers served two terms on the School Board, where he helped oversee the district’s $19.5 million bond referendum used to fund the construction of classrooms, a cafeteria, a STEM lab, Ag/Tech lab, a gymnasium, locker rooms, mechanical room and a weight room as well as maintenance needs like a roof replacement, HVAC and code improvements and safety and security improvements.
After resigning from the School Board, Rogers said that he will miss the relationships between board members, administration and teachers the most.
“I served two terms and enjoyed every bit of it,” said Rogers. “They’re good people to work with, a good board. We have very good administration and teachers that work with us.”
Filling the seat
With Rogers resigning the Cleveland School Board has been tasked with finding a candidate to serve the rest of his term until January 1, 2021. Board members have already been reaching out to potential candidates and the district hopes to be ready to conduct interviews during the July 15 work session.
It’s hard to find people who want to be on the board,” said Cleveland Superintendent Brian Phillips. “But we’ll get some information and do some interviews.”
If the district finds a suitable candidate, the board plans to hold a vote to appoint them at the July 20 meeting. Whoever is appointed would have to wait at least 30 days before being seated, so the position will not be filled until late August or early September at the earliest.
The appointed candidate would also have the option to run for election. If the appointee chooses to run and is successful, they would fill out Rogers’ term and begin their first term in January.
So far, one person has expressed interest to the district in being appointed to Rogers’ seat, though Phillips wasn’t sure if they also wanted to run for election.
Three seats on the Cleveland School Board will be open for election this year including Rogers’, Chris Baker’s and Scott Miller’s. Miller will be running for reelection, but Baker will step down at the end of his term. Candidates for these positions may file between July 28 and August 11.
Those interested in being appointed to Rogers’ seat may contact Phillips at 507-484-1300 or by email at phillips.brian@cleveland.k12.mn.us.
“It’s a critical job in our district,” said Phillips. “It’s not always easy. There’s a lot of meanings, and sometimes you have to make tough decisions. If you have the best interest of the kids in mind then you’re going to do great.”