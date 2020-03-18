The cities of Le Sueur, Le Center and Cleveland have all shut down their city halls over rising concerns over COVID-19.
Le Center
The city of Le Center has closed its building, and it made the decision to cut off public access to the March 18 City Council meeting to keep the gathering at 10 people or below. The press will still be able to attend.
Le Sueur
The city of Le Sueur closed down its offices beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice, but the city reports that it will continue to serve the public with day-to-day needs while implementing social distancing measures to reduce exposure to staff and residents. The Le Sueur Community Center has also been closed.
Services including water, wastewater, electric, public works and streets, police, and fire are to continue without interruption. Those with questions or in need of assistance can call (507) 665-6041 or email info@cityoflesueur.com.
Utility bills can be paid online, via phone, or dropped off at the lock box outside of City Hall. More information can be found on our utility billing homepage at: cityoflesueur.com/332/Utility-Billing. At this time, Le Sueur will waive late fees on utility bills until further notice. The city is still providing building inspections and issuing building permits. To obtain a permit or schedule an inspection, call 507-593-8317.
Mayor Gregory Hagg and City Administrator Jasper Kruggel of the City of Le Sueur have determined that in-person meetings of the City Council are not practical or prudent due to the COVID-19 health pandemic. Future council meetings be conducted by telephone or other electronics until it is practical for the council to resume in-person meetings. Council meetings will be broadcast live on the Go To Meeting web service.
Cleveland
Cleveland City Hall has also been closed to the public.
Residents can continue to use the utility payment drop box located to the left side of the main door. Regular council meetings will continue for the time being, but this may change depending on recommendations of the Department of Health.
Non-essential functions of the city may be suspended. Meetings and events of external groups who use city City Hall are canceled until at least May 1. The pet license renewal deadline of May 1 has been moved to July 1. The on-sale portion of the Municipal Liquor Store is closed but off-sale will still be available.