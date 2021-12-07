Counties across southern Minnesota witnessed year-highs in the spread of COVID-19 over the month of Thanksgiving.
In Nicollet County, Health and Human Services reported a sharp rise in weekly COVID numbers through November. Starting at around 130 total cases between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, new infections broke well past 150 in the next week and reached a total close to 200 between Nov. 14-20. That total represented the highest weekly incidence rate of the year, but fell short of the COVID spike of November 2020.
New cases fell to 143 over Nov. 21-27, but Health and Human Services remains concerned about continuing spread in December.
"We are concerned about the possibility for case numbers to continue to rise in December with the colder weather, holiday gatherings, and the new variant," said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg.
The county is following a similar pattern compared to the rest of the state. Probable and confirmed cases rose steadily from July to November this year, peaking at a year-high daily total of 5,267 new cases on Nov. 29.
Case rates have also shot up in Le Sueur. County At 565 monthly cases, the county’s November totals shot up more than 25% over the 453 cases recorded in October. It’s the highest number of cases recorded in the county since November of last year, when a peak of 799 cases was reached.
“Masking just isn’t as prevalent as it was before, and also people are gathering. We’re probably going to see an increase here after the Thanksgiving holiday as well,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby. “I think we’re still seeing that steady increase due to that delta variant … I would be concerned that we see another increase in early December, as well, just with how many cases we’ve been averaging, and it hasn’t gone down.”
Worries over climbing infection were cemented on Tuesday after new data released by the Minnesota Department of Health showed COVID test rates trending at a 10% positivity rate last week. New cases averaged 4,700 per day, compared to 3,600 cases per day average the week prior.
While the state battles the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the emerging Omicron variant has thrown another wrench into the fight. Minnesota public health leaders identified the state's first confirmed case of the omicron variant on Dec. 2.
The person was a Hennepin County adult male who was fully vaccinated and recently received a booster shot. Prior to the announcement of the Omicron variant by South African officials, the person attended a 50,000 person Anime NYC 2021 Convention from Nov. 19-21. The person developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22, sought COVID testing on Nov. 24 and was ordered to self-isolate. The person's symptoms have since resolved.
“We still have more to learn about Omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread,” Minnesota Commissioner of Public Health Jan Malcolm said. “In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate.”
In response to the Omicron variant, the Center of Disease Control expanded their recommendations for booster doses. Previously, federal guidance said people should receive a booster shot six months after their second dose, if they are 50 or older or an adult living in long-term care. The agency is now urging anyone 18 and older to get boosted six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer/BionTech or Moderna vaccine or two months after a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services is traveling to Lafayette Community Center on Friday, Dec. 10 to offer a Johnson and Johnson primary dose or Moderna booster shot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
However, county booster clinics will likely come to a halt following low demand at previous clinics. Approximately 50 people attended the county's vaccine clinic on Monday, Dec. 6 and 20 signed up for the Dec. 7 clinic.
"Our clinics are no longer filling to capacity, so after Friday, we are likely pausing clinic offerings to evaluate any needs or gaps that exist across our county," said Sassenberg.