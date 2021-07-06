An intense situation in Le Center July 6 led to closed roads and a closed gas station in the early hours of July 6.
According to a release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office just before 10 a.m., Le Center and Le Sueur County law enforcement responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Cordova Avenue, near Casey's gas station and store, for a reported domestic assault. Officers arriving met with a victim who said they were physically assaulted/strangled by Michael Lee Elie, 38. The victim said Elie had a handgun and threatened to kill her and any officer that responded. Additionally, two children were reportedly in the house at the time, hiding in the upper story.
Elie eventually died in the incident from a reported "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."
According to the release, "Officers on scene would eventually make telephone contact with Elie, but he refused to exit the residence and a standoff commenced. Officers were able to maintain contact with Elie and convinced him to allow the two children that were in the upstairs of the residence to come out of hiding and exit the house. After the children exited the residence, they were met by officers, who escorted them to their mother."
"At approximately 7:15 am, the residence was breached and Elie was located deceased in the lower level of the residence with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Le Center Police Department, Le Center Ambulance Service, River Valley Tactical Team, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office."
Earlier in the morning, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office had put out a release on social media after 7 a.m., stating that "Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason is asking the public to stay away from the 300 block of South Cordova Avenue in Le Center, where an active Law Enforcement incident is taking place. Mason reports streets in that area have been closed and traffic is being diverted around the area, onto Montgomery Street and Waterville Street. The Casey's Store located at state Hwy. 99 and South Cordova Avenue have been closed."
About an hour later, the Sheriff's Office said that the incident was resolved and South Cordova Avenue was open again.