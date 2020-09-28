Le Sueur firefighters will see a welcome $1,000 yearly pension increase come 2021 and a brand new fire truck on top of it.
On Sept. 14, the Le Sueur City Council voted in favor of raising the pension for volunteer firefighters from $4,000 per year of service to $5,000 per year of service. The new rate will kick in on Jan. 1, 2021.
The increase comes at no cost to the city since the pension is funded through an independent investment fund which receives contributions from the city and from the Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA). The city aims to keep a minor surplus in the account at a 105% funding ratio. The fund currently has a large surplus with a funding ratio of 126%.
City staff and the PERA determined that using the surplus to increase pension rates by $1,000 would bring the surplus down to 106% — still within what the city considers a healthy range. The surplus funds can only be used toward the pension and only the city has the power to raise it. In 2017, the city raised the pension by a similar amount from $3,000 to $4,000 per year of service.
“The fund is in very good shape,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “I feel it is perfectly fine to move it up to the $5,000 level … It won’t have any negative financial implications on the city.”
Two-hundred volunteer fire departments across the state are part of the PERA retirement system, and with this latest increase, the city of Le Sueur will be one of 10 cities paying service pensions of more than $4,000 per year. Mayor Gregory Hagg wondered how the city could afford this, considering that other cities with comparable pension levels, like Waconia and Willmar, had much larger populations.
Kruggel responded that since the pension is funded through investments and contributions, pension plans between cities could only be compared on an individual basis. In Le Sueur’s case, Kruggel said that the fund managers made wise investments before transferring management over to PERA.
“We don’t know how the funds have been done in other communities; we don’t know how they’ve invested it or how it’s been funded,” said Kruggel. “It speaks a lot to previous management in the Fire Department previous to PERA to get the Fire Department to a place where we can even offer $4,000 per year.”
However, there were concerns from councilors over how the economy could impact the pension fund. If there were an economic recession, the balance could potentially fall below 100% and the city would be required to make it up. Councilor John Kirby and Mayor Hagg raised concerns that COVID-19 and the upcoming presidential election could make the economy volatile, and cut into the fund balance. Hagg proposed that the city may want to look at tabling the discussion until after the election in November.
“I don’t want to put the city into a situation where we have to add considerably more money into PERA because the market may have tanked,” said Hagg.
Kruggel said that, in a recession, it would likely be best for the city continue the fund as normal and wait for the market to recover.
“If it drops below 100%, we would ride this out and hold steady and that’s worked over the past 100 years with the stock market,” said Kruggel. “Generally speaking we will have a conversation like this every few years. If the stock market is generally healthy you will see an increase. It doesn’t do anybody any good to have a large funding ratio. It should be used to retain and recruit firefighters who have served their time.”
Councilors Marvin Sullivan and Newell Krogmann pushed back against suggestions to temporarily table the pension, saying that the city can’t predict what will happen in Washington and how the market will react.
“I don’t think putting this off until January 1 is going to change realistically, we’re playing a game of guessing what politics are going to do,” said Sullivan. “This increase even though it’s $1,000 per year, though it looks like a lot of money it’s a very small amount to be paying our citizens that give up their time with the fire department. They put in a lot of training and education and time.”
New fire engine
With the pension increase passed unanimously by the council, the city will not be paying the $25,000 it normally contributes annually to the retirement fund this year. Instead, that money which comes from the general fund will be budgeted to help pay for a new fire engine for the Fire Department.
At the same meeting, the city agreed to purchase a $665,000 2021 fire engine built by Custom Fire Apparatus to replace an aging 26-year old Freightliner currently being used by the Fire Department.
Of that cost, around $45,000 would be offset by selling surplus equipment and $310,000 would be paid by surrounding townships which receive services from the Le Sueur Fire Department. The remaining $310,000 will be paid for over 15 years starting in 2022 through an equipment certificate.
City Administrator Kruggel estimated that the cost of the fire engine would increase the city’s tax levy by 1% starting in 2022. It would not impact this year’s levy. By making the purchase before Sept. 30, the city will save 8% on the purchase — roughly $50,000.
The city has typically replaced fire trucks on a ten year cycle, but the current truck up for replacement is now 16 years old. The fire truck ordered by the city comes with new safety measures including air bags throughout the cab, a center walkway on the hose bed to prevent falling and lighting for night operatons. It’s also capable of holding 1,200 gallons of water — current engines have a 1,000 gallon capacity — the hose is positioned for fast deployment, can seat 5 firefighters at a time as opposed to three and has room for tool storage.
Fire Chief Jesse Wenisch said that the department was in need of a new engine, especially to respond to fires out of town where the engine needs more water in storage.
“When we go to these calls we do need a pumper and a backup pumper,” said Wenisch. “We can’t just send these guys in without a backup line or another truck there so our existing 1994 Freightliner we’re looking at replacing is a 500 gallon truck which is very small for a rural fire. In town we hook them up to a hydrant but it doesn’t meet NFPA standards with the small amount of water … It needs to get replaced because it’s just not legal with NFPA standards.”
Wenisch explained that the two pumpers are currently legal, but are lacking in self contained breath apparatuses, which could potentially put the city at a liability risk in the event of an accident.
“If there is something that would happen to a firefighter on the scene they would potentially want to know what truck was there, what everybody was doing and if we didn’t have the proper equipment and training it would definitely come back on the city’s hands and potentially be a lawsuit,” said Wenisch.