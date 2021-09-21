A Montevideo man was accused of causing over $4,000 worth of property damage at Seneca Food Barracks in an alleged explosion of anger.
Hernan Hernandez-Hurtado was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the first degree, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Le Sueur County District Court.
According to the complaint, Hernandez-Hurtado was an employee at Seneca Food Barracks in Montgomery and was having a “breakdown.” A person at the scene told police Hernandez-Hurtado was upset about something and flipped over multiple tables in the food tent, kicked over two potted plants, broke a timecard machine and a fire extinguisher.
They added that the timecard machine alone would cost approximately $4,000 to replace. Hernandez-Hurtado then reportedly kicked over a glass table and mini fridge before emptying the fire extinguisher into a minivan.
Witnesses said Hernandez-Hurtado threatened them when they tried to calm him down. The accused allegedly told the witnesses “I would kill you right now if I could,” and “I’m going to come back and kill everyone here.”
According to the complaint, Hernandez-Hurtado was cooperative in a police interview and told police that he was angry with his father and everyone else he worked with and acted out of anger.