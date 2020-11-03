The city of Le Sueur has elected a new mayor - incumbent city councilor Shawn Kirby. In a two-man race against personal care advocate David Scheiber, Kirby claimed 1,500 votes, 79% of ballots cast while Scheiber walked away with 20% of the ballots and 380 votes.
Shawn Kirby is a first term councilor on the Le Sueur City Council, but he’s been a resident of the community for 35 years. In the race, Kirby emphasized his leadership experience as a former Eagle Scout, President of the Minnesota Funeral Directors Organization and his accomplishments as councilor - approving the County Road 22 (formerly Hwy. 112) turnback project and redevelopment and reconstruction of the downtown mall and Main Street.
Kirby said his priority upon entering office would be navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and city growth. He has pushed for developing the city with tax and utility incentives for developers and investment in roads and public facilities.
David Scheiber, ran on a message of bringing change to city leadership. He placed an emphasis on cutting the city budget rather than raising taxes and bringing more outside funding for projects like affordable housing.
Kirby will step into the role of mayor next year, replacing outgoing Mayor Gregory Hagg who decided not to run for reelection amid health concerns.
Le Sueur Council results
The race for the Le Sueur City Council was a competitive one with four candidates running and three seats open.
Council newcomer Dave Swanberg received the highest share of the vote with 32.20% and 1,358 ballots cast. A Le Sueur resident of 30 years, Swanberg said that he wanted to give back to the community. He campaigned on ensuring the city was fiscally responsible and promoting a clear vision of long-term growth.
Incumbent councilor Scott Schlueter was allowed to retain his seat after being voted in with 24.76% of the vote and a total 1,044 backers. Schlueter has served on the Le Sueur City Council since January after being appointed to replace Councilor Benjamin Rohloff, who had been absent for four months without explanation. Prior to serving on the council, Schlueter served on the city’s Planning Commission, Airport Commission and the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce. Schlueter considered building affordable housing essential to supporting the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and growing the tax base.
Another council newcomer, Nick Loose, finished in the top three. With 23% of the vote and 970 ballots, Loose along with Schlueter and Swanberg will fill the three open seats on the council.
John Favolise ran for his second term on the Le Sueur City Council, but fell short of the votes necessary to retain his seat. With 804 votes and 19% of the vote, Favolise came in fourth place, meaning that his seat will be filled by one of the winning candidates.
Also exiting the council this year is Councilor Mark Huntington. Huntington declined to campaign for reelection after facing an issue with his heart last August.