The financial impact of distance learning wasn’t even a thought when Tri-City United Business Services Director Jean Kopp presented the revised 2020 school budget at the March 9 School Board meeting.
But since Gov. Tim Walz announced school closures March 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kopp has adjusted the budget with distance learning in mind. She presented the updated revised budget to the School Board again during its online April 13 meeting. The board unanimously approved the budget for fiscal year 2020, which started July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020.
Distance learning has impacted the school budget, in terms of food service and general funding, but no area was hit harder than Community Education.
According to Kopp, the district is projected to deficit spend an additional $100,000 or more in Community Education funding. The district already anticipated a difficult financial year for the Little Titans Preschool and WRAP programs that started in 2019-20. In March, Kopp projected the district would deficit spend $116,000 in the Community Education fund, so the additional $100,000-plus, related to distance learning, pushes the deficit spending well over $200,000.
Kopp explained that the Community Education fund is usually self-sustaining and mostly maintained by a fee-based structure, and programming tuition and fees usually account for over 60% of the Community Ed revenue. However, it’s assumed that Community Education programming will be suspended through the end of June, meaning fees won’t be collected.
The Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) team began implementing distance learning at no tuition in March, resulting in about $200,000 reduced revenue. However, Kopp said about $100,000 in cost savings will partially offset losses. Instructor pay, supplies and transportation costs are included in those cost savings.
Anticipating a $223,000 deficit to the Community Ed fund, Kopp said the School Board may need to approve a transfer from the general fund to support continued operations, most likely in fiscal year 2021. Currently, there is no legislative support to offset fee-based programming losses.
Kopp did not apply adjustments to the general fund balance but noted the district may experience added savings in transportation fuel costs, utility costs and staff travel reimbursements as a result of distance learning. However, additional instructional software for distance learning may count as an additional expenditure.
The food service fund also required updates since school closures began. TCU continues to provide meals for families, but the numbers and processes have fundamentally changed. Both the revenue and expenditure estimate are lower due to fewer meals served, but state mandates will determine actual reimbursements and costs, said Kopp.
Graduation plans
“What will happen with graduation?” is the question many high school seniors and their families ask as shelter-in-place orders and school closures continue.
The Tri-City United School Board answered that question as best as it could during its online meeting Monday, April 13. However, only time will tell which path is the best option.
TCU High School Principal Fitterer and Superintendent Teri Preisler previously met with graduation advisors and senior class officers to discuss scenarios for a graduation commencement should coronavirus remain a heavy concern May 29, when the ceremony was scheduled. The general takeaway from the meeting, said Fitterer, is students want a traditional graduation, even if it means holding the ceremony in summer.
The School Board voted to postpone the ceremony to July 31 should large group gathering restrictions continue through May 29. If the coronavirus outbreak warrants social distancing through late July, the board would then explore alternative commencement options, such as an online format.
“I think [we] do everything in our power to make sure these kids have their day to walk across that stage rather than going right to the virtual,” said Board Chair Marsha Franek. “This is something they want and they have said. That is my vision I see moving forward for those seniors.”
Added Ashley Rosival, board member: “I personally support whatever those teenagers want. I think we just have to follow whatever the governor says at that time. By all means, whatever we can do for them to make it as normal as we can for them given the circumstances, I’d be in support of that and playing it by ear.”