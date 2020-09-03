Local businesses in need of a windfall may qualify for up to $10,000 in assistance from the county.
On Sept. 1, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a grant program aimed at paying off expenses for local businesses. Payroll obligations, rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers and other critical expenses that were incurred during between March 15 and Sept. 1 could be paid off through the Le Sueur County Recovery Fund.
The grants, which may total up to $10,000, depending on need, is being funded through CARES Act dollars given to the county. $500,000 of the $3.4 million available to the county is being dedicated to the effort. Le Sueur County will begin accepting applicants between Sept. 14 and Sept. 30.
The fund is aimed at supporting small businesses that saw their revenues plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, the business must be locally owned and operated within Le Sueur County and have been in business six months prior to March 1. It must be licensed, without delinquent property taxes and utilities, and be able to demonstrate a significant loss of revenue since March 15.
The grants, which may total up to $10,000 depending on need, is being funded through CARES Act dollars given to the county. $500,000 of the $3.4 million available to the county is being dedicated to the effort . Le Sueur County will begin accepting applicants between Sept. 14 and Sept. 30 at noon.
The primary beneficiaries of these grants are those that were forced to close due to emergency executive orders by Gov. Tim Walz that went into effect last spring. Bars, restaurants, theaters, museums, fitness centers, salons, recreational facilities, golf clubs and other businesses that were forced to close may all be eligible.
However, there are conditions for a business to receive grant money, even if it wasn’t closed. A business that had between one and 20 W-2 eligible employees and took in an annual revenue below $1 million can apply. A business that’s owner-operated may also apply as long as the business has 20 or less W-2 eligible employees and makes less than $1 million annually.
Businesses can apply even if they’ve received COVID-realted funding like a PPP loan from the Small Business Administration, but to do this, it must request funding for an expense that was not covered by a prior loan or grant.
Barbara Droher-Kline who is coordinating the county’s CARES Act projects, said that the distributors of the grant monies would work with businesses that may have been denied from a different loan due to an error. Kline recalled one business owner that was denied, due to her business being registered at the wrong address.
“I was talking to a small business in Montgomery this week that was very excited about this program and applied for the state program,” said Kline. “She bought the business from someone else, the registration wasn’t quite right, and she wasn’t eligible for anything."
In applying for this program, Kline said that administrators would double check with businesses that might be registered incorrectly.
Some types of businesses are completely excluded from the recovery fund. If the business is operated out of a home instead of physical establishment, was in default conditions prior to Feb. 29 or takes income from passive investments, business-to-business transactions, real estate transactions, property rentals or property management, billboards, or lobbying, then it is not eligible. Tax-exempt nonprofits are also not eligible.
The basis and terms of the loan recovery fund was largely borrowed off of similar programs implemented in New Prague in Carver County.
“We used a lot of their expertise from what they did for our program,” said COunty Administrator Darrell Pettis. “We thought it was very good what they did in New Prague and some other communities around there.”
Those who qualify for a grant will be notified by NextStage, a local nonprofit administering the funds on behalf of the county, by Oct. 16 by email. Businesses will then need to respond within five days with documentation including a 2019 federal tax return, evidence of loss of revenue, evidence of employment and any other necessary forms.