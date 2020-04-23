Eleven Le Sueur-Henderson High School seniors received recognition from the Minnesota River Conference for their academic and athletic achievements. The MRC Academic All-Conference Award is given to students with a 3.5 GPA or higher that have earned four letters or more in their high school careers.
John Becker (football, golf)
John is the son of John and Sara Becker and has earned 3 letters in football and 5 letters in golf. John currently carries a 3.95 GPA at LSH. John will attend St. John’s in the fall.
Mitchel Casperson (baseball)
Mitchel is the son of Troy and Brooke Casperson and has earned 4 letters in baseball while carrying a 3.89 GP at LSH. Mitch will attend Augustana in the fall to play baseball.
Gretchen Dwyer (Tennis, OAP)
Gretchen is the daughter of Gene and Leslie Dwyer. She has earned 4 letters in tennis and 2 letters in One Act Play. Gretchen carries a 3.95 GPA at LSH.
Trace Edmondson (CC, Basketball, Track)
Trace is the son of Blake and Cheryl Edmondson. He has earned 4 letters in cross country, 3 in track & field, and 1 in basketball. Trace carries a 3.83 GPA at LSH.
Lauren Gregersen (VB, Basketball, Softball)
Lauren is the daughter of Joel and Christine Gregersen. She has earned 2 letters in volleyball, 3 in basketball, and 2 in softball while carrying a 3.89 GPA at LSH.
Seth Hardel (CC, BBB Mgr.)
Seth is the son of Mark and Amy Hardel. He has earned 1 letter in cross country and 3 letters as the boys basketball manager. Seth carries a 3.89 GPA at LSH.
Tanner Hartmann (CC, Hockey, Track)
Tanner is the son of Shannon and Tony Hartmann. He has earned 1 letter in cross country, 1 in hockey, and 2 in track & field. Tanner carries a 3.63 GPA at LSH.
Noah Koller (CC, Basketball)
Noah is the son of Andrea and Chris Koller. He has earned 3 letters in cross country and 1 in basketball. Noah carries a 3.86 GPA at LSH.
Erin Schultz (Dance, Golf)
Erin is the daughter of Molly and Billy Schultz. She has earned 2 letters in dance and 2 in golf. Erin carries a 3.96 GPA at LSH.
Matt Skelly (Football, track)
Matt is the son of Joan and Mark Skelly. He has earned 3 letters in football and 3 in track & field. Matt carries a 3.76 GPA at LSH
Charlie Weick (Hockey, Football mgr.)
Charlie is the son of Jennifer and Shawn Weick and has earned 3 letters in hockey and 4 as the football manager. Charlie carries a 3.73 GPA at LSH.