Le Sueur County is at the heart of one of the most significant political shake-ups to come out of a new congressional and legislative map released Tuesday.
Following the results of the 2020 United States Census, a special redistricting panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court carved out new boundaries for congressional and state representation that will last for the next 10 years.
That reshuffling means big changes for Le Sueur County, which will join the 2nd Congressional District, currently represented by incumbent DFL Rep. Angie Craig.
Le Sueur County was previously a part of the 1st Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn. As Le Sueur County joins Dakota and Scott Counties and the city of Northfield in CD2, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties have been remapped into CD1.
In the court order, the five-member redistricting panel wrote that the second congressional district exceeded the ideal population following suburban growth in the past decade. To balance population numbers between congressional districts, Goodhue and Wabasha Counties were transferred to the first congressional district, while southern Woodbury and the whole of Le Sueur County were added to the second congressional district to balance the losses.
“First, because southern Woodbury increasingly associates with its neighbors in south Washington County — sharing schools and other services — we add that part of Woodbury to the second district. In doing so, we continue the three-way split of Washington County. This is contrary to the requests of some members of the public but consistent with the distinct communities in different regions of the county,” wrote the panel. “Second, New Prague is now whole in the second district, along with the rest of Le Sueur County and its expanding communities along U.S. Route 169 and the Minnesota River. We also retain Northfield in the second district to preserve its connection with the Twin Cities and their suburbs, shifting the line through Rice County to include those areas around Northfield and adjacent to Le Sueur County.”
The panel expressed a desire to keep political subdivisions, such as small cities and townships, together, rather than have them split between districts.
“When possible, we have avoided splitting political subdivisions, especially small cities and rural townships,” wrote the panel. “The new congressional districts are convenient and contiguous. They also are reasonably compact, as indicated by five compactness measures.”
Dropping the right-leaning Goodhue and Wabasha Counties could be a potential benefit for the Craig campaign, as the the incumbent CD2 congresswoman faces a competitive race against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.
“Today, I am proud to announce that I will seek re-election in Minnesota’s newly-drawn 2nd Congressional District, where I will officially be launching my campaign in the coming weeks,” Craig said in a statement. “While I am, of course, disappointed that the new boundaries do not include all of the cities and towns that I currently represent in Congress, I look forward to being the voice of several new communities across Minnesota. I look forward to earning voters’ support across the new MN-02 and ensuring that they have a voice in Washington who prioritizes them over special interests and works to find common ground.”
Kistner will be campaigning for the second congressional seat this November after losing an election bid to Craig in 2020.
"Our campaign is excited for the opportunity to grow our grassroots movement by listening to and serving hardworking Minnesota families in Dakota, Scott, Rice, southern Washington, and Le Sueur counties," said Kistner in a statement.
The new map also has the potential to dramatically alter state senate and congressional races in Le Sueur County.
Over the past 10 years, the cities of Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Montgomery, New Prague and Belle Plaine shared Senate District 20 with Northfield and Dundas in Rice County and Elko New Market in Scott County. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, has represented the area in the Minnesota Legislature for the past six years.
In the new layout, the near-entirety of Le Sueur County will fall under Senate District 22. The area also encompasses Belle Plaine to the north, most of Blue Earth County, including the cities of Madison Lake, Pemeberton, Good Thunder, Garden City and Lake Crystal (but not including Mankato), the eastern half of Watonwan County, western portions of Faribault County, including the cities of Blue Earth and Winnebago, as well as about three-quarters of Martin County, including the cities of Fairmont, Truman, Welcome and Sherburn.
Senate District 22 is distinctly redder than Senate District 20. During the 2020 election, Joe Biden received 34% of the vote share across cities and townships that now make up Senate District 22, compared to the 43% of the vote the Democratic presidential candidate earned in Senate District 20.
But for Sen. Draheim, the benefit of a more conservative district comes at the cost of a significant overlap with Senate District 23, represented by six-term Republican Sen. Julie Rosen of Fairmont. Should Rosen choose to run for re-election, the two incumbent Republican senators would be pitted against each other in a primary race for the District 22 seat.
On account of the new legislative boundaries, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Capitol are up for grabs this year.
“I’m more worried about finishing my work at the Capitol and getting that done before I worry about the campaign,” said Draheim. “I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to serve for six years, and hopefully I’ll be able to serve four more.”
All of Le Sueur County will also share a single state House representative in 2023. Le Sueur County, Belle Plaine, Madison Lake, St. Clair and a rural slice of Rice County will form House District 22B.
In the former district map, Le Sueur County was split between two House districts. District 20A, which includes Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Belle Plaine, New Prague and Elko New Market in Scott County is currently represented by Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur. Montgomery and Cordova, Kilkenny and Lanesburgh Townships currently share House District 22B with the city of Northfield, represented by Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. Elysian and Waterville are part of House Distict 23B, represented by Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal.
New state and congressional maps are drawn every 10 years to account for population and demographic changes recorded in the census. That task typically falls to the state legislature, which must produce a map at least 25 weeks before the primary elections. However, the Minnesota governor and legislature couldn’t agree to a map, so a special redistricting panel, made up of judges Louise Bjorkman, Diane Bratvold, Jay Carlson, Juanita Freeman and Jodi Williamson, was ordered to produce a new map by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The panel listed seven principles that guided their decision: drawing districts in compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 14th and 15th amendments of the US Constitution; that respect Native American tribes; that are made up of contiguous territory; that respect political subdivisions like cities and townships; that preserve geographic, ethnic, cultural, economic and occupational “communities of interest;” that do not intend to protect or defeat any political candidate or party; and that are reasonably compact.