Local advocates say that Minnesota’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is leaving domestic violence victims with fewer options to escape abusive situations, and in many cases, worsening the abuse.
Erica Staab-Absher, executive director of Faribault-based HOPE Center, says abuse victims have told her the restrictions have left them unable to get away from their abuser or that they’ve faced repercussions for calling police. For some, these incidents are ramping up anxiety and/or bringing back past trauma.
The stay-at-home orders mean victims are subjected to their abusers for longer periods of time than before because they are unable to leave except to take care of essential tasks. Children who are being abused are dealing with similar problems. Needed breaks from the home to attend school and other activities have been canceled. Money abuse victims could have secretly stashed to make an escape is now needed for other expenses, because few jobs are completely safe from the economic fallout the coronavirus has brought.
Research has shown one in four adult women and one in seven adult men in America have experienced severe violence — including being hit with something hard, kicked or beaten, or burned on purpose – at the hands of an intimate partner.
Add in high unemployment rates, and that can prove even more detrimental because of stress and anxiety. Because isolation is a tool abusers use to control their victims, leaving them without support from faith communities, friends and others, the Stay at Home order makes life even more challenging for victims of abuse.
When people feel powerless in one area of their lives, they often seek to establish more power in other areas. This is particularly dangerous in domestic violence situations, because domestic abuse is, at its core, an effort by one partner to dominate and establish psychological, emotional, physical and sexual control over the other person.
Another aspect of the coronavirus pandemic is also worsening the situation: Domestic-violence hotlines are reporting calls from victims whose abusers won’t let them leave the house because they might catch the disease, and are threatening to lock them out if they do leave.
These impacts are being felt worldwide. Early reports from China show at least a tripling of domestic violence, and Europe and the U.K. are reporting surges in domestic violence calls.
Local impact
It’s also being felt locally. Police in Le Sueur County, and individual communities like Le Sueur and St. Peter, have noticed that isolation has led to an upswing in domestic violence calls along with mental health crisis reports and threats of suicide.
“I can tell you that our domestics have increased and that’s to be expected.” said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason. “I can tell you that our suspicious activity reports have increased tenfold, the reasoning being that people are at home, of course, and the other being that people are getting stir-crazy and they’re going for drives and they’re ending up in places they wouldn’t ordinarily end up in.”
Police around the country are adapting their domestic violence response plans to prepare for the expected increases and to ensure victims can get help even with restrictions on public movement.
“It is kind of a toxic mess,” Staab-Absher said.
To help those in need, HOPE Center has contacted mental health counselors or helped clients in-house. HOPE Center, which serves all of Rice County, seeks to eliminate sexual and domestic violence through healing, outreach, prevention and education. The center also collaborates with other shelters or safe housing sources so victims can have a safe place to stay until a longer-term solution is available.
“We’ve been doing a lot of that kind of support as well,” Staab-Absher said.
Rice County Social Services Director Mark Shaw said he’s noticed an increase in child protection reports since the stay-at-home order has been issued, a fact he attributes to people being in close proximity to each other while anxiety and tensions run high.
“Sad as we are to see it, I don’t think we are completely surprised by it,” he said.
Rice County Social Services staff are still doing face-to-face investigations when there is a concern over imminent risk to a child. Although the department continues to work with the HOPE Center, Shaw noted some counseling and therapy avenues are harder to access during this time due to social distancing measures. Although teleconferencing is a worthy communication tool, Shaw said it’s easier establish relationships in person.
Chris Davis, Rice County Child and Family Services Unit supervisor, said the number of reports the department is responding to is also higher than usual. She added school staff members in Rice County are checking in more to ensure student well-being, and families are being provided more resources to promote healthy family dynamics.
Grant funding, community support are helping
Some additional funding has helped HOPE Center meet the needs of those they serve. The organization recently received a $6,000 grant from Heading Home, a statewide organization seeking to provide safe, affordable and stable housing.
The federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act included assistance for nonprofits that provide support for domestic violence victims, letting them apply for business loans and help meeting payroll.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota and a group of 11 Democratic colleagues, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on Friday urged the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to ensure that immigrant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other serious crimes can continue to access programs during the pandemic, through which they can obtain legal status independent of abusers and perpetrators.
“Isolation, economic uncertainty, and anxiety about the spread of the virus have added new stress for many families, which in turn can increase the risk of domestic violence,” the senators wrote in a letter to Kenneth Cucinelli, who’s overseeing Citizenship and Immigration Services. “Immigrants — who often face language barriers, are separated from friends and family, or may not be aware of protections available under U.S. law — can be particularly vulnerable to domestic violence. Additionally, during this pandemic they face increased barriers to accessing legal services and advocacy support. These vulnerabilities are compounded when a person’s immigration status is linked to an abusive partner.”
Staab-Absher said people continue to reach out to HOPE Center, offering help and are sometimes using telehealth services, an approach victims sometimes are more comfortable with. Staab-Absher noted for some clients, especially those with traumatic childhoods, the current situation is made a little easier because of their ability to adapt to chaos and uncertainty.
Safe haven
Sometimes domestic violence victims seek out the HOPE Center because they are undocumented immigrants, have an unfavorable history with Child Protection Services or law enforcement agencies, or are unsure whether the abuse they suffer is criminal. Sometimes they want to talk through options before deciding how to proceed.
The financial dynamics of the unhealthy relationship can also make it difficult for the victim, especially if the abuser controls the finances.
Staab-Absher spoke highly of how well local law enforcement has worked with HOPE Center during this time. She urged victims who might believe law enforcement agencies have more important calls to respond to understand that police officers are committed to helping domestic violence victims.
She stressed that HOPE Center services are free and confidential and can also be tailored to help abusers overcome their unhealthy behavior. Staab-Absher said there is help available for abusers, including therapists and sometimes court-mandated approaches, but added abusers need to want to change to do so.
Abusers who are in treatment for domestic violence or otherwise are trying to get a handle on their problems may also have difficulty because their support options – like attending a counseling meeting, seeing or talking with their therapist, or leaving the house to visit with a friend or work out – are more limited now.
The United Way of Steele County advises victims of domestic violence to stay connected with friends and family through email, text messaging, phone calls or other means to boost mental and emotional health and ensure safety.
“It is especially important to stay in touch with loved ones while you are at home with an abusive partner,” according to a press release. “Check in with them every day to let them know you are OK. Make sure they know how to reach you in an emergency. You may also want to develop a code word or phrase that indicates you are in danger, so they discreetly know when to send help.”