On Monday, the Tri-City United School contracted the Minnesota School Board Association to begin the search for a new Superintendent.
Current Superintendent Lonnie Seifert submitted his resignation on Sept. 27 and will exit the district on June 30, 2022. Seifert has led the Tri-City United School District for 15 months and started his tenure on July 1, 2020.
The Tri-City United School Board hired Seifert on a majority vote in April of last year to fill the shoes of seven year Superintendent Teri Preisler.
Before joining the TCU School District, Seifert served as the Superintendent of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop School District. In his 35 years in education, Seifer has also worked as an assistant principal and later principal for New Prague High School, the activities director and dean of students for ROCORI High School in Cold Springs and the activities director and dean of students for Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools before the district consolidated with Le Center.
At the Sept. 13 TCU School Board meeting, the board held a closed door session evaluating the Superintendent’s performance a week before his resignation.
In the School Board’s contract with MSBA, the nonprofit corporation will meet with the district to establish a search timeline and discuss hiring criteria. MSBA also agrees to hold an information question and answer session with school staff and community members on the search process.
Input from district stakeholders would be collected through an online qualifications and quantitative data survey.
MSBA will screen the applicant pool against the School Board’s hiring criteria and vet qualifying candidates in a round of pre-interviews. The Board will receive candidate recommendations from MSBA and select a group of finalists for interviews. The final candidates may enter two rounds of interviews conducted by the School Board before a final selection.