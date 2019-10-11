Next November, Montgomery voters will decide the fate of a new building for the fire and ambulance departments.
Voters will be given the choice on election day to decide on whether or not to build the facility and expand city hall to include space for the Montgomery Police Department and community meetings. The project comes in at an estimated cost of $6.5 million and would raise property taxes over the next 40 years.
The proposal is meant to address what the city describes as insufficient conditions for public safety.
“Our police are operating out of an old steel warehouse,” said Montgomery City Administrator Brian Heck. “We have no building security, no interview room and inadequate evidence storage … It’s deficient.”
Montgomery Mayor Thomas Eisert and Chief of Police Nathan Hintz redirected requests for comment to City Administrator Heck.
The current police station is also lacking an armory, gun cleaning room, general equipment storage, investigator office, staff locker room, decontamination area, squad room. Many of the features the station does have are sparse compared to the needs of the police department. Currently, all the officers share a single office and computer, a squad garage that only holds three of the four vehicles owned by the department. The building itself has been reported to have roof leaks and has no ventilation system at all. In addition to structural issues plaguing the facility, the city determined that the building could only be salvaged with costly modifications.
The proposed remodel to City Hall could cost an estimated $1.2 million and includes office security, evidence storage with security, at least one interview room, an exterior video security system and an HVAC system. City Hall would also receive roof and lighting repair, doors to the ambulance bay and ambulance supply area, front office security and an entrance compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The Fire Department is also facing issues with its current facility. The building was constructed in 1974 to hold five trucks, but the current Fire Department holds ten vehicles, some of which are being stored in a separate facility.
“Fire has equipment that they have to keep stored in other locations so they may need to go to a secondary location to respond to calls," Heck said.
The proposed fire/ambulance facility aims to eliminate the need for a second location. At 14,500 square feet and an estimated cost of $4.8 million, the building would be larger than its predecessor.
The station would be constructed on city owned land at 105 Lexington Ave NW. The site is located next to the assisted living community Traditions of Montgomery and behind Mackenthun’s Fine Foods. It was chosen due to its central location in town, which city leaders said this will shorten volunteer response time. In addition, the site was the lowest cost option.
On the negative side, soil conditions at the site were considered questionable and would need to be worked around. Also, officials worried that being located next to Traditions could cause disruptions.
Of course, none of these proposals are free. To pay for it, residents of Montgomery will face an increase in property taxes and townships and cities served by Montgomery Fire/Ambulance will be asked to contribute funds.
If the referendum passes, Montgomery residents can expect to pay an estimated 13% increase to the tax rate starting 2021. Under the new tax rate, a homeowner with a median property value of $150,000 would pay an additional $165 that first year.
This tax burden could be offset somewhat if other areas served by Montgomery Ambulance/Fire send annual payments to the city. The payments would be voluntary and all estimates provided by the city assume that Montgomery receives no outside help.