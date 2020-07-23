Call if you can; text if you can't.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced July 22 the introduction of “text to 911” capabilities. Implemented in various counties throughout Minnesota since 2017, "this marks a great improvement in technology for the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center," a release said.
Text to 911 is a resource for those who are unable to safely make a voice call to 911. If a reporting party is unable to speak safely while a crime is in progress or must remain quiet, Text to 911 is a viable alternative to calling 911. Text to 911 can also be the first contact option for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or those with other speech impairments.
When in a situation where Text to 911 makes sense, there is some basic information necessary for a successful text conversation. Reporting parties should be ready to give their location and describe the type of emergency they have when asked by the dispatcher. Texts to 911 should use simple words and no abbreviations, emojis or pictures. Dispatchers prefer to speak to reporting parties whenever possible, and may ask if they can call the reporting party or if the reporting party can call 911. Voice calls to 911 are important in order to provide real-time feedback and allow dispatchers to hear what may be going on.
Texts to 911 come with some challenges and limitations. Location coordinates received by the Dispatch Center may not be as accurate as it can be with a voice call to 911. Texts to 911 may receive a bounce back message if the cell phone is roaming or lacking proper cell coverage. Texts to 911 have the same 160 character limit as other text messages and can be received out of order when broken down and sent. There is also no language translation service available for texts to 911.
With the understanding of what Text to 911 is and isn’t capable of during emergency situations, the Le Sueur County Sheriff and the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center are ready to utilize this technology in order to better serve the community of Le Sueur County.