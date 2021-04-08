A Le Sueur man was accused of selling methamphetamine after police say they found bongs, pouches, scales and the drug itself at his residence.
James Richard Schuetz, 47, was charged with two felony drug offenses on April 5: third-degree possession with intent to sell and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
In a criminal complaint, law enforcement reported obtaining a search warrant on Schuetz’s residence where they found a slew of drug paraphernalia. Police say they found the following in Schuetz’s home:
A digital scale field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine; two plastic bags of methamphetamine, along with a red cloth bag one bag weighing at 1.73 grams and the other 1.71 grams; Ziploc sandwich bag with suspected methamphetamine shards weighing at 0.91 grams; bong tubing field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine; a glass plate with scrapings that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine; a glass bond that field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine; a cloth pouch with multiple plastic clear bags, which police believed indicated sales activity; two digital scales, which law enforcement said sellers often have in their possession to weigh meth; the total weight of all the methamphetamine located was approximately 4.39 grams.
In an interview with police, the complaint reported that Schuetz admitted to smoking meth for two to three weeks and acting as a middleman, making arrangements for potential buyers. According to the complaint, Schuetz said he sold the plastic bags of meth for roughly $40-50 and keeps his meth in the red cloth bag.