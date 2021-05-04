After interviews with four finalists on Monday, Le Sueur County resident Joseph Martin was hired by the Board of Commissioners to help lead the local government as the new county administrator.
Previously, Martin was the state executive director for the USDA, Farm Service Agency in St. Paul, where he served as a political appointee for a four-year term. Prior to this position, he served as the owner and president of a private consulting business serving various sectors in communications and management for approximately five years. Martin also served as a communications manager for DuPont Pioneer in Mankato for two years and as assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in St. Paul for five years. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science.
Outside of his work in the public and private sector, Martin has run a small cattle farm in Le Sueur County.
In an interview with the Board of Commissioners, Martin described himself as a man with a diversity of experience leading people in the public and private domain and as a direct communicator. He spoke on his experience managing his department’s budget with the Department of Agriculture and pointed to transportation, water quality and broadband infrastructure as priorities for the county.
Three other finalists were interviewed, including Joseph Hatch, director of human resource business management for the city of Minneapolis, Pat Oman, former Mille Lacs county administrator, and Joe Stremcha, Springfield city administrator.