A Le Sueur man was charged with five total counts after allegedly driving his ATV while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash.
Joshua David Throldahl, 31, was charged with felony first-degree driving while impaired and felony refusal to be tested for impairment. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for allegedly driving after cancellation, a misdemeanor for leaving a vehicle unattended after being involved in an accident and misdemeanor for obstructing justice.
Throldahl was charged after police responded to a reported ATV and motorcycle crash on April 4 near the intersection of Swan Street and Third Street in the city of Le Sueur. A witness reportedly told police that the driver of the ATV exited the vehicle and staggered away from the scene. The driver allegedly lied down in the street before getting up and heading north on Third Street.
As police drove north of the crash scene, an officer came across a person familiar with Throldahl waving at them. They told law enforcement that Throldahl left their Easter holiday to go drinking with friends around 5 p.m. As they spoke, the officer noted in a criminal complaint that they observed tire tracks in the yard.
Police were then invited inside the house where they reportedly found Throhdahl sleeping on a mattress with lacerations on his ankle and arms, injuries on his head, face and shoulder and smelling of booze. Throhdahl was turned over and cuffed by law enforcement who observed that the accused had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and blood pouring from a cut on his tongue.
Police reported that Throhdahl was becoming agitated and yelled at the officers, thrashed his body and kicked his feet as they escorted him out of the residence. A paramedic outside, familiar with Throhdahl, convinced him to get in the ambulance for medical treatment.
Police sought to obtain a DWI blood/urine test from Throhdahl and told him at the hospital that refusing would amount to an additional felony. According to the complaint, Throhdal refused and swore at the officer. Police say they attempted to explain the warrant for his sample several times, but Throhdahl would not cooperate and told them “No, I refuse to be entrapped by your society.”