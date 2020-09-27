A Le Sueur man is accused of possessing meth after police say they found him publicly intoxicated while with a child in a stroller.
Jeffrey Scott Tupa, 26, of Le Center, was charged with two felonies — possession of methamphetamine in a public housing zone and methamphetamine crimes involving children.
Police say they responded to a call on Aug. 20 which reported that a man between 20-30 was passed out near a child in a stroller in Section 8 public housing. When the officer arrived on the scene, they reportedly recognized the sleeping man as Tupa from a recent unrelated contact and recognized the child as a 1-year-old related to him.
The officer reported that they clapped their hands several times to wake him up and when he finally did, Tupa’s movements were reportedly jerky and his eyes wide and blinking. Police said it appeared like he was trying to figure out what was going on and that he had a disheveled look and poor hygiene. The officer suspected that Tupa was on drugs and said he recalled that Tupa was recently arrested on drug charges.
Tupa reportedly had various tools, a tool box, a bag and a backpack in front of him and police say Tupa allowed them to search the backpack. The officer reported that they found drug paraphernalia, including a makeshift glass smoking device, a butane torch and white residue. Tupa then reportedly began gasping and crying and the officer observed a glass smoking pipe in his pocket also containing white residue. The officer then patted him down and recovered three other glass pipes with reside and a baggie with a white crystal substance along with a plastic container holding broken pieces of a glass pipe.
Tupa was then placed under arrest and the child was placed with another relative and the Department of Human Services was notified. Police then weighed and tested the substance in the baggie, determining that it was meth.