The holiday spirit permeated Le Sueur’s downtown district Friday Dec. 6 for the third annual Christmas on Main. The event put on through a partnership between the Le Sueur Rotary Club and the city, brought holiday cheer through a parade, boutique, petting zoo, fireworks and more.
“We have a 70-year history of doing good in this community and surrounding communities and around the world, so I’m really pleased that we can help to offer this to all of you tonight,” Le Sueur Rotary President Cheryl Amundson told the crowd at Christmas on Main. “You’ll see us involved in many different service projects from the dog park to packing food for our backpack and pantry program in Le Sueur, mentoring some of our high school students and a variety of other things.
The festivities began with a Christmas boutique at the Valley Green Square Mall. The mall was home to a one-stop-shop of Christmas gifts, decorations, crafts and more. Residents came to pick up everything from winter clothes to paintings to preserved pickles provided by local vendors and craftsmen.
Beginning at 6 p.m. was the Christmas lights parade which traveled down Main and Second Street. Between 20-30 floats representing local businesses and volunteer organizations decked out in Christmas lights drove past the crowds, throwing out candy and sweets.
After the parade, the downtown area remained closed off to traffic but opened up for pedestrians to experience. The streets were lined with fire pits for people to stop by and warm up while enjoying free food and apple cider provided by local vendors. There was also a petting zoo featuring alpacas, sheep and a small donkey.
“This year we’ve added about six fire pits and we shut down the street and we had a couple food vendors and next year we’re going to try and add a couple more food vendors,” said Loren Edberg. “Everything is free so people could just come and enjoy the parade … We’re just trying to keep it simple.”
Also taking place after the parade was the lighting of the Le Sueur community tree. Visitors gathered around the tree to listen to Christmas carols sung by the Minnesota State University Mankato Music Department prior to the lighting. Then, after a few words from Le Sueur City Councilor Newell Krogmann and Rotary President Cheryl Amundson, the night sky was lit up with the power of 85,000 bulbs wrapped around the community tree.
The celebration wasn’t over yet. At the end of the night the area only got brighter as fireworks shot out above Hwy. 93.
“What we’re trying to create out of that entire piece is a sense of community and involvement and just sitting back and reflecting on what the season brings us and what our community means to us,” said Edberg. “That’s what it’s all about. Every year we try to add a little something to make it a little bit more pleasurable for people to come and admire the calmness of the area and just enjoy.”
He continued, “It ran just very great. Very well. We tried to keep it as simple as possible. Simple is sometimes the best. People can sit back, relax and enjoy.”