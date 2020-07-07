With tightening coffers amidst economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of small businesses across the country and in Minnesota raced for relief last April with the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). But for many small businesses, there was only one place they could receive those loans: community banks.
PPP loans were first administered by the Small Business Administration following the passage of the CARES Act. The funds are designed to assist small businesses struggling with keeping their current level of staff through the pandemic by covering employee expenses including payroll costs, vacation, parental, family, medical, and sick leave.
Demand skyrocketed. By June 27, more than 79% of small businesses in Minnesota had applied for and more than 77% received PPP loans according to the US Census Small Business Survey.
Those loans have left a large mark on local communities, such as St. Peter, Kasota, Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Henderson and more. Mike Bresnahan, President and CEO of First National Bank Minnesota said in June that the bank had approved $16.7 million in loans for 258 businesses in Nicollet, Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Scott, Carver, and Sibley counties. Around 44% of those PPP loans were provided to small businesses that could not otherwise access PPP funding through their large bank or credit union relationship.
Community banks have played an important role in delivering PPP loans to small businesses. Shortly after the launch of the program, the SBA application portal and the portals for many large national banks continued to crash. Community banks picked up a significant portion of applicants who couldn’t seek loans anywhere else.
The SBA reported that 60% of PPP loans were delivered by community banks during the first wave. Nationally, banks under $1 billion — a group that represents just 6 percent of all banking assets — provided their communities with nearly 20% of first-round PPP loan dollars.
“Community banks are coming out the heroes of the program in terms of coming online to serve their local economies, for responsiveness to borrowers, and for the number of loans [relative to their size],” said Brian McDonald, the Acting SBA District Director for Minnesota. “Small businesses are benefiting from Minnesota’s strong community banking sector and the lenders who are putting in long hours and submitting record quantities of SBA loans to help shore up their local economies.”
The PPP loans from First National Bank Minnesota alone have the potential to support thousands of jobs. The bank has four locations in St. Peter, Gaylord, Mankato and Belle Plaine. The St. Peter location has provided 50 loans worth $1.5 million, Gaylord has provided 18 worth $300,000, Mankato has delivered 88 worth $10.5 million, while Belle Plaine has supplied $4.5 million between 95 different loans. In the St. Peter area, Bresnahan estimated that between 500-700 jobs were retained because of the loans.
Bresnahan stated that community banks were more successful at providing PPP loans than larger banks and credits during the first wave, because smaller banks were less reliant on automated technology.
“Very large banks are heavily dependent on automation and those sorts of things, trying to do as much as they can,” said Bresnahan. “The community bank model, while they use technology, really have a boots on the ground mentality where we meet our customers face-to-face. So I think the community bank model was set up better to deal with the continual changes with the program.”
Technical issues plagued both the first and second wave rollout of PPP loans. The speed at which small businesses could apply also played a key role in being approved early on. In less than two weeks during the initial wave of PPP loans, the $349 billion reserved for small business relief had evaporated and loans were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We had a pretty good indication that the first initial wave of funds were going to go quickly, so our staff contacted quite a few of their business clients and got them signed up,” said Bresnahan. “During the first week, I would say we were working evenings and over the weekend when it first came out.”
PPP loans have slowed down significantly since then and the June 30 deadline for loans has passed. But the deadline may be extended further. The House and Senate have passed an extension through Aug. 8 and is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.
While most small businesses have applied for and received PPP loans, there are many that are still hesitant to take them up. Loan forgiveness requirements, such as the requirement that 75% of the loan be spent on payroll, have deterred some businesses from seeking funds.
“Bars and restaurants and some of these businesses that have been shut down, they’re the ones I think that are a little apprehensive about whether they are going to take these funds,” said Brasnahan. “They’re concerned they might not meet the criteria for full forgiveness.”