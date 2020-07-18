Amidst falling enrollment, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board continues to receive dire news about the district’s financial situation.
At a School Board meeting on July 13, Business Manager Ky Battern presented the board with a report that projected that both K-12 enrollment would shrink by more than 150 students between the 2018-19 school year and 2024-25 school year. In a cost analysis, Batten projected that the school would lose more than $660,000 by 2025 if trends continued and there were no increases in state aid to schools. By 2021-22, the district would see a near $500,000 deficit.
State dollars make up 81% of the revenues funding the Le Sueur-Henderson School District, but the state formula which determines how much aid schools receive are linked to student enrollment. If attendance rises, school funding rises and vice versa.
At LS-H and many other Minnesota schools, attendance has dropped. Between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, average daily membership fell by 47.5 pupils or 4.6%. Attendance across all grade levels, with the exception of early childhood and grades 5, 9 and 10, declined. With state regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic requiring distance learning last spring and the possibility of distance or hybrid learning in the fall, School Board Director Gretchen Rehm worried that attendance could drop below what Battern projected.
“Pre-COVID, this was our decline in enrollment, so what’s it going to look like after COVID comes and we still have people concerned about going to school and wanting to do different alternatives, because they want in-person learning?” asked Rehm. “I was super concerned before everything happened, and I think we’re going to see some big enrollment shifts.”
COVID-19 could also impede LS-H’s access to state dollars. The state of Minnesota has anticipated revenues will fall by $3.6 billion, turning the state’s $1.5 billion surplus into a $2.4 billion deficit by February. While the state increases aid to schools by around 2% each year, many schools believe they may not see aid increases in the future.
“Given the fact that our state is in a huge deficit right now, we don’t know what to anticipate and a lot of districts are anticipating no increases to the formula after this 2020-21 year,” said Battern.
Even an operating levy might not be enough to make up for falling revenues. Battern projected that in 2021-22, the operating levy would need to contribute $111 per pupil for 1,040 students. The school’s last operating referendum was in 2017 and requested an additional $100 per student.
“Every one of these amounts is well over that request,” said Battern.
One of the contributors to Le Sueur-Henderson’s falling enrollment is an increasing number of students choosing to open enroll at other schools. Even though open enrollment has increased, School Board said that the numbers aren’t out of the ordinary compared to other schools in the region.
“Our open enrollment is not out of line at all,” said School Board Director Matt Hathaway. “If you look at where our kids are going, there are kids going to Shakopee, there are kids going all over. A lot of it has to do with location of where they work, location of housing, location of daycare. It’s not just because people don’t think our school is performing well.”
Hathaway added that an even bigger issue facing the district is that incoming class sizes are smaller than outgoing classes.
“You can talk about open enrollment all day, but the real issue is that there are less kids coming in than there are graduating,” said Hathway. “We’re not alone in that. That’s most of the schools in the state of Minnesota.”
To tackle the issue, the School Board is in the process of setting up workshops that the public will be able to attend and a timeline for making major budgetary decisions. Board members expect that the district will have to make serious and difficult cuts in the near future. The district is also in the process of developing a referendum to improve school facilities, which the board hopes will attract students from other districts to enroll.
“This is not necessarily an expenditure problem,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “I think since [Superintendent] Johnson has been here and the last couple of board sessions, we’ve been sticking to the budget. But when your revenues continue to decline, year after year after year, it gets to a point where it becomes unsustainable.”