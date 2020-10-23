Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, but a record-breaking number of over 900,000 Minnesotans have already turned in their ballots.
The one-two combo of the coronavirus pandemic and a highly engaged electorate has led to a surge in absentee voting in Minnesota and across the country. In 2016, 676,000 Minnesotans voted early and that number is on track to nearly double. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has projected that the state could see 1.2 million absentee ballots this year. A total 1.6 million in Minnesota have already requested ballots.
Local counties are already processing record numbers of early ballots. In Le Sueur County, 8,915 ballots were either requested by absentee voters or delivered to people in mail ballot precincts. So far, 5,081 ballots have been returned to the county, close to a third of the 15,000 people in Le Sueur County that cast their ballots in the 2016 elections.
It’s a substantial increase from the ballots received by the county in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, Le Sueur County received 1,772 absentee ballots and 3,619 in 2018. But it’s not just the coronavirus that could be causing an increase in absentee ballots. Le Sueur County added nine mail ballot precincts between 2016 and 2018, adding to the number of voters casting their ballots early.
It’s a similar story in Nicollet County, which has sent out a combined 11,538 ballots to absentee voters and mail ballot precincts, representing more than half of the county’s registered voters. 7,015 ballots have been returned, around 50% more than the 4,000 ballots that went to the courthouse in 2018 and nearly triple the 2,600 mail in and absentee ballots cast in 2016.
“It doesn’t even compare,” said Nicollet County Election Official Jaci Kopert.
The number of early ballots already returned to the county this year is nearly 40% of the total 18,000 people that voted in the 2016 election.
Minnesota has long been a leader in voter turnout. In the last presidential election, nearly 75% of eligible voters cast their ballots. But the surge in absentee voting is taking place nationwide.
The U.S. Elections Project reports that 47.6 million Americans have voted early. The project, which is headed by Michael McDonald, a Political Science Professor at the University of Florida, is tracking early voting in all 50 states. Of the votes counted, 33 million have come from mail-in ballots and 14 million in-person.
The number of early voters is proportional to roughly a third of the 138 million Americans that voted in the 2016 elections. The large swathes of voters casting their ballots early has led McDonald to predict that as many as 150 million Americans could vote in this election, which would make 2020 the largest election in American history with the highest level of voter turnout in more than 100 years.
So far, Democrats outnumber Republicans in early voting 2-1. In states where party registration data is available, 50% of early votes were cast by registered Democrats, 26% by Republicans and 21% by independents. But this shouldn’t be taken as a huge lead for Democratic nominee Joe Biden just yet. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say in polls that they will vote in-person.
“Just because registered Democrats are leading Republicans in early voting, that does not mean the Republicans will not make up ground on Election Day,” said McDonald wrote on the US Elections Project website. “Indeed, registered Democrats typically lead Republicans during early voting, and Republicans vote on Election Day, a pattern that persists across many states and elections.”