Between acrobatics, trapeze, silks and pole, Aerial Affinity is well known for their unique opportunities to learn performance art athletics. But the Le Sueur business recently turned up the temperature with two specialty workshops teaching participants how to breathe and eat fire.
Twin Cities instructor Cade Holmseth, a long-time collaborator with Aerial Affinity, offered beginners a chance to learn fire breathing on Oct. 23 and fire eating on Oct. 29. For Holmseth, fire performance is one of the many skills he’s learned and taught on his journey in the circus arts.
“I’m an aerialist by training long before I was ever playing with fire. Before that, I was a dancer,” said Holmseth. “My experience of life through movement and performance arts has led me step by step until I eventually got to fire.”
Holmseth came to pass down skills he learned 7-8 years from Fire Mama, founder and director of the Minneapolis Fire Collective.
Before his classes got close to a flame, Holmseth spent about half the workshops teaching participants about the safety aspects. Fire breathing and fire eating are their own separate skills requiring particular torches and fuel types to perform safely.
“When we do fire breathing we use a different fuel and torches than we use for fire eating,” said Holmseth. “Fire breathing is something that is a little bit thicker, more viscous that doesn’t light as easily and that’s on purpose. The torches, we want them to light very easily and also to extinguish very easily so that it doesn’t burn the inside of your mouth.”
It was also critical that participants learned how they could control the fire. To keep a fire lit, the flame needs a fuel source, oxygen and a spark to get it started. Cut out any of those elements and the fire dies.
Class members then worked their way up, learning skills like how to transfer fire from one torch to another and even how to use the palm of their hand to hold a flame. By the end of the hour and a half sessions, people who never worked with fire before were successfully shooting and swallowing sparks.
“I trust Cade and I know he’s a good teacher and the studio always hires good quality people. So, I was not as nervous as I was for other things that I have done,” said participant Rita Iverson.
Iverson attended the fire eating class looking to cross it off her bucket list before she turned 50 years old. After a few attempts, Iverson tilted her head back in just the right position to insert the torch into throat. By closing her mouth around the torch and trusting in herself, Iverson ate fire without getting burned.
“It was a good boundary pusher,” said Iverson. “It stretched my boundaries of what my body can handle.What is actual pain and what is controllable pain.”
Though it was his first time eating fire, class member Adam St. Pierre of Le Sueur was a natural, swallowing the torch on his very first try. Holmseth said it was very rare for someone to learn that quickly. St. Pierre said he wanted to take the class to improve his juggling.
“I’ve done juggling before, fire juggling, so I just wanted to brush up on stuff and learn new skills,” said St. Pierre.
After the fire eating class, St. Pierre, Iverson and Amber Riley practiced the fire breathing they learned the week prior. After lighting up a torch, each fire breather took a sip of water and spat the mist into the flame, causing the fire to shoot out.
“You just get this feeling of ‘Oh my gosh, I did it. I did it.’ And it feels so empowering. It just feels so cool,” said Riley.
Riley said she joined Aerial Affinity to improve her strength training and lose weight. Before she joined three years ago, Riley said he used to weigh 350 pounds, but the activities at the studio and the supportive environment helped her shed the pounds. Now she joins any workshop she can.
“I want to try them all,” said Riley. “They’re all so fun and they make you feel so good.”