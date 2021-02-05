The Tri-City United wrestling team faced their most challenging meet of the season on Thursday. Wins were sparse for the Titans as they fell back-to-back against St. Michael-Albertville and Stillwater. Stillwater trounced the Titans 55-18 while St. Michael-Albertville overwhelmed TCU 56-11.
The match against Stillwater was a decent showing for the Titans in the beginning. Ayden Balma started the meet taking down his opponent in 6:04. Stillwater evened up the score in the next round, but Chris Johnson followed and added three points for the Titans in a 5-3 decision.
But Stillwater ran ahead of the Titans in a four-round blitz. 152-pound Caleb Whipps interrupted their winning streak, pinning his opponent in 3:41. Stillwater took the next round in a decision victory, but Marco Reyes boosted the Titans in the next with a 10-4 decision.
Down 31-18, with just three rounds and a forfeit left, the Titans had fallen to past the point of no return. Stillwater defeated the Titans remaining wrestlers and took home a 55-18 victory.
The Titans had even fewer chances to score against St. Michael-Albertville. The opposing team racked up 41 points over the first eight rounds before the Titans even had a chance to score.
TCU’s Caden O’Malley and Marco Reyes cut off St. Michael-Albertville with two back-to-back victories. O’Malley finished with a 6-4 decision in his favor while Reyes scraped by with a 2-1 decision win.
St. Michael-Albertville took the next two rounds. Riley O’Malley put in a final victory for the TItans with a 16-1 technical fall. O’Malley brought the Titans into the double digits, but St. Michael-Albertville finished 45 points ahead.