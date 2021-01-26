She’s lived in Le Sueur all her life. She’s worked at Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, directed school plays and for two years was a board member for the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce. Now, Jackie Fahey says she’s living her dream job as the Chamber’s newest director.
Fahey took the position in January after longtime Chamber Director Julie Boyland retired from her role last year. Boyland’s years of service with the chamber meant that finding a replacement wasn’t easy.
“Julie has done it so long, it was hard to find somebody to replace her, and I think Jackie is that fit,” said Chamber President Billy Exline. “I’m excited to have Jackie, because she’s born and raised in town. I do like that she is from Le Sueur, she’s very tech-savvy, and she brings energy and enthusiasm and excitement to help the community grow and businesses grow.”
Coordinating events and bonding with members of the community was one of the main draws of the job, said Fahey. Though she’s never held the title of an event planner, Fahey said she’s acted as one in multiple positions throughout her career.
As an administrative assistant at Le Sueur-Henderson, Fahey coordinated tours for candidates for superintendent and principal, sat on School Board committees, like the Wellness Committee, co-directed plays, and she helped with events at her current job with the Minnesota School Board Association.
“Event planning is kind of my happy place, it makes me really happy,” said Fahey. “I love this town, so when the chamber opportunity came up, I said, ‘I have to go for this.’”
“She’s so tuned in to details and very structured and always has a plan in place,” said Jennifer Weick, a Park Elementary music specialist that co-directed plays with Fahey. “Of course we sit down ahead of time and make sure the event is planned and ready to go. She’s always planning and preparing for things and does so in a timely manner.”
Some of the Chamber of Commerce’s signature events, like the Retail and Business Expo, are on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Fahey hopes to have the event ready by summer. The Chamber also has plans for a golf outing this spring and Fahey hopes to grow Music in the Park to an event that draws people in one Wednesday a month. Holding these events is important to promote businesses and a sense of community, said Fahey.
“We want that sense of community of promoting everything Le Sueur has to offer because there is a ton,” Fahey said. I think that’s really the biggest desire for me. I want all of our businesses thriving, I want people to think about buying local and I want that community pride.”
Beyond events, Fahey hopes to expand the Chamber’s online presence. This would include boosting the Chamber’s use of social media and creating a new website that would link to webpages for member businesses.
“The board and I want to update our website and get a lot of our information out there,” said Fahey. “Especially since we’ve closed the office. We want that information online so if somebody needs something it can be found very easily.”
Fahey also said one of her goals was to implement a new fee schedule for member businesses. Currently, members pay fees based on their size and number of employees, but Fahey instead wants to offer different membership plans that members can opt-into with different levels of offerings and pricing.