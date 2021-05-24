After a year-long wait, Bradshaw Woods opened up a new archery range on Saturday, May 22 with the help of the Boy Scouts.
The Le Sueur County Parks Department and Boy Scout Troop 9328 celebrated the grand opening together. Four targets were built entirely by scratch last summer, thanks largely to the work of scout Matthew Randall. With the help of family, fellow scouts and Le Sueur County Parks, Randall volunteered to build the targets for his Eagle Scout project.
Due to his contributions, Randall was given the honor of opening the archery range. With a pair of scissors in hand, Randall popped a balloon filled with glitter attached to a target, opening the range for the community.
“It feels pretty good,” said Randall on the archery range opening.
The new archery range features a 10-foot, 20-foot, 30-foot and 40-foot range target to practice shooting. Archers will have to bring their own equipment — including bows and arrows — and only target tipped arrows are allowed.
The Le Sueur County Parks Board began developing plans for the archery range as part of a vision to develop recreation opportunities in Bradshaw Woods. Due to the popularity of shooting sports, the Parks Board pursued funding and volunteers to assemble the new facility.
“All shooting sports, whether its archery or trap shooting or something like that, have been picking up in popularity across the entire Midwest,” said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje.
Community sporting organizations were quick to chip in. The German Jefferson Sportsmen’s Club, Le Center Sportsmen’s Club, Le Sueur County Pheasants Forever and New Prague Sportsmen’s Club financed picnic tables, garbage cans, yard markers in the ground, safety signs and rule signs for the area.
The next step was finding community volunteers. Thankfully, Randall and the scouts were willing to pitch in. With materials provided by Luethje, Randall and his project team he team cut, nailed and screwed together wooden boards to create frames for the targets. Each frame rests on an H-shaped stand and has a roof on top sloping toward the back. Within each frame, a square shaped target is hooked up below the roof of the frame.
The work came naturally to Randall. As Troop 9328’s senior patrol leader, he is often put in charge of keeping boys involved in scout activities. He also likes to work outdoors and with his hands.
“It was nothing too different,” said Randall. “I like to work with wood in my classes for school, woodwork projects.”
After completing the project, Randall just has two merit badges to complete before he earns the rank of Eagle Scout. Though he finished the project in August, there was a long wait until the archery range could be officially opened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The range was put up at the beginning of April, but it wasn’t until Saturday the Parks Department and Boy Scouts could hold an official grand opening.
“It is a great time to get outdoors,” said Luethje.