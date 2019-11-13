If you like eating chili and supporting veterans, then South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon certainly has the event for you.
The veterans support group, which serves Blue Earty, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, is hosting its fourth annual Chilifest 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post, located at 1900 N Riverfront Dr., Mankato. In addition to what organizers hope will be 15 different homemade chilis on hand, the Mankato Dart Association is hosting a tournament, and attendees can participate in a silent auction and a raffle.
The annual fundraiser has grown since BYTR took it over four years ago, board member Angie Glassel said.
"I would say of the four years, last year it grew the most, because we started with a great partner in the Mankato Dart Association," she said. "So the dart players have been a tremendous help in getting people to understand who we are and what we do. The dart tournament allows people to come and go. If you go Friday, you can still get in on the silent auction and raffle. And if you go Saturday, you can get in on the chili competition, too."
The 2018 fundraiser had 12 chili recipes on hand, and organizers are hoping to maintain steady growth, boosting up to around 15 in 2019. Guests can get their fill by paying a $10 admission charge, which will benefits BTYR's efforts to aid and assist veterans in the area.
"These funds will 100 percent go back to veterans, service members and families throughout the 2020 year …," Glassel said.
The organization connects and coordinates agencies within Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties to help current local service members, veterans and military families of all branches with any unforeseen circumstances.
"It could be a veteran needs a car fixed," Glassel said. "A service member can’t pay for groceries for their family; they can’t get rent paid a certain month. It could be helping a family member with busing — maybe they can’t afford it, because the soldier is deployed."
The Chilifest Committee consists of Glassel, Mike Rath, Lorraine Little and Pete Hagert.
"We’re pretty small. We rely on a lot of volunteers," Glassel said. "We have our groove, our goals of what we’d like to see, and what we’d like to change for next year."
Asked what inspires the group, Glassel said, "I suppose our appreciation for veterans, families and service members. All of us have a tie in some way, so it’s just a great way to give back to all."