While many restrictions have lifted, and a sense of normalcy in many parts of life has returned, COVID-19 continues to impact local populations.
Confirmed cases of the disease in Le Sueur County have reached a new peak in the month of October. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby reported 376 new cases for the month. The sum of infections is the highest monthly total in the county since the 459 cases reported in December 2020.
In October, neighboring Nicollet County reported 474 new cases, higher than the 439 cases the county saw in the month of September.
Another neighbor, Rice County, saw 617 new cases between Oct. 3 and Oct. 30. After a dip in the second and third weeks of October, new weekly cases jumped from 115 to 167 in the final week, but still fell below the 698 cases observed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 2.
The trend is in line with case rates across the state of Minnesota. Weekly active infections climbed past 20,000 in October, setting a record seven-day average for 2021.
Minnesota witnessed corresponding spikes in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, similar to Le Sueur County. COVID-19 hospitalizations in greater Minnesota topped 500 beds in October, contributing to an increasing strain on short-staffed health care systems. Over 40 COVID-related deaths were reported by the state in the last week of October.
Le Sueur County also saw two new deaths this month, with a total of 33 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In Le Sueur County, infections rose week to week from the summer into early October. In the first week of the month, Public Health reported 122 new cases. Case rates ebbed to a weekly average between 80-90 confirmed infections as the month ran on. But it’s uncertain how long the decline will continue.
Community spread is a chief concern among public health officials in the midst of holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Infections exploded in November of last year, reaching a record high of 799 monthly cases in Le Sueur County while seven day averages for the state of Minnesota cleared 40,000 new infections.
“We are concerned about the holidays,” said Kirby. “We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to seek out that opportunity.”
But the area is better prepared for a new wave thanks to vaccinations. Approximately 59.5% of Le Sueur County residents age 5 and older have received at least one dose. In Nicollet County, 66% of those 5 and older have been vaccinated, while 63% received at least one dose in Rice County. But all three countywide vaccination rates are below the 67% of the population vaccinated statewide.
New doses of the vaccine surpassed the plateau of the summer and early fall. MDH reports 2,430 new doses were administered in Le Sueur County in October, surpassing the monthly totals from June through September. Nicollet County and Rice County also had their highest monthly vaccination totals since June. Nicollet residents received 3,910 doses while Rice County residents receive 5,643. But much of this increase comes from patients that received a third shot or booster dose.
Booster shots have been approved for people 65 and older, residents of long term care facilities, and ages 50-64 with an underlying medical condition six months after their second dose. Third doses are recommended for the immunocompromised.
“I don’t have any data in front of me, but based on the biweekly clinics we have, we have had 1-5 people register for their first or second dose at Public Health,” said Kirby. “At our clinics coming up, the majority of individuals are getting booster doses or third doses for immunocompromised people. But we are still getting people who are getting their first and second dose.”
Le Sueur County Public Health is distributing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for first, second and third doses as well as booster shots on Nov. 18 at the Le Sueur County Government Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties have no plans yet to offer vaccine clinics for 5-11-year-olds. Parents are instead asked to reach out to their local health care provider.
“With health care providers and pharmacies having capacity for this age group, we haven’t yet identified a specific gap that public health in Nicollet County will cover,” said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. “We will continue to monitor for accessibility and offer outreach and/or clinics if needed. For now, we will continue to focus on providing Moderna and J&J booster doses for the next couple of months, moving to offer some pop-up clinics in rural parts of the County.”