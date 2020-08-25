Le Sueur resident Agnes Milam is no quitter. She’s traveled across the world, volunteered habitually at various organizations in Le Sueur, cared for others young and old, and on Thursday, Milam walked into a surprise 99th birthday party put together by her fellow volunteers at Treasures in Town Thrift Store in Le Sueur.
Ahead of her actual 99th birthday on Monday, Milam was surprised by her fellow volunteers with lemon cake and zucchini bread and a congratulatory rendition of “Happy Birthday.” The ladies of Treasure in Town all came together to support a fellow volunteer that had been with the thrift store before it was even called Treasures in Town.
Milam started her volunteer work in the Le Sueur community in 2001, shortly after moving to town in 1999 and has remained an active member ever since. She’s volunteered at the Le Sueur Food Shelf, Salvation Army, the Le Sueur United Methodist Church and Ridgeview Nursing Home and Rehab Center. When she’s not volunteering at Treasures in Town, chances are she’s volunteering somewhere else.
“When she leaves the Thursday shift, she’ll usually say ‘Welp, I’m going to my next job,’” said Treasures in Town volunteer Marci Allen.
“It gives me something to do,” said Milam. “It gets me out of my apartment and I’m helping people. I enjoy doing it.”
Milam has never been much of a homebody. Prior to moving to Le Sueur, she and her husband Joe spent 15 years traveling through all 50 states in an RV as part of a motor home homeowners association. While out on the road, Milam helped establish several chapters, and the couple attended conventions made up of regional clubs for RV owners. Beyond the states, Milam also had the opportunity to live in Austria and Panama. Through her many travels, Milam couldn’t claim a favorite.
“It’s always something new, every state has its attractions and drawbacks,” said Milam. “It’s not the place, it’s the people. The best part is when you can stop for coffee ask questions about it. I’ve always enjoyed meeting people.”
While on her travels Milam had plenty of fun and the motorhome association was known for having a mischievous streak. She recalled a time a husband and wife had mice in their RV. While his wife was away, the husband cooked up some rice and coated in chocolate and dumped the imitation rat droppings across the silverware for his wife to discover with a scream.
“A lot of tricks were played,” said Milam. “You never knew if you were going to do something to someone else or if someone was going to do something to you.”
The many people she’s met over the years imparted an important lesson on Milam: there are good people in all walks of life.
“We would get surprised when someone would tell us who they were,” said Milam on the people she met in the motorhome association. “Nobody cared if you were a garbage collector or CEO. Everybody had a good time no matter what.”
Milam left life on the road behind when Joe died and she moved to Le Sueur to help her son raise her grandkids. Four of her six grandchildren live in Le Sueur today and she has great-grandchildren attending Le Sueur-Henderson. While she didn’t know many people when she first moved to Le Sueur, Milam came to find many more through her work in the church, nursing home and Treasures in Town.
Treasures in Town is one of Milam’s favorite places to volunteer because the thrift store sells just about everything including clothing, bedding, dishes, lamps, utensils, small and large furniture and more. She can be found at the thrift store every Thursday sorting through donated items. While sorting, Milam cleans and sanitizes the donations, throws out damaged goods and stores away seasonal products for the future.
“It’s always fun,” said Joyce Gisvold, a volunteer at Treasures in Town and a friend of Milam. Everybody gravitates towards something because everybody can do everything.”
The work is ever-changing. The volunteers see all kinds of things donated and all kinds of people donating. Sometimes Treasures in Town will receive a donation and nobody knows what the item is supposed to be or what it’s used for.
“No day is ever the same,” said Gisvold. “The people that donate are different. What might be an antique to someone might be trash to another.”
Many of the volunteers have known each other for years and Milam has remained a beloved presence at Treasures in Town.
“If I should ever get to 99, I hope I can be as great and wonderful as you are,” Gisvold told Milam.
When she’s not working at the thrift store or volunteering elsewhere, Milam likes to grab some coffee with friends, play BINGO with nursing home residents, go shopping in Mankato and exercise in the community center to ensure that her future is just as long as her life before.
And Milam’s secret to longevity? Moderation.
“Everything in moderation is the biggest thing,” said Milam. “I have one resident in nursing home who is 103 and said the same thing, everything in moderation and always try to stay healthy.”