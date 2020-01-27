Tri-City United is one step closer to state after performing well at the Minnesota River Conference sub-section one act play competition Saturday, Jan. 25.
Seven schools competed, but only the top two could take their plays to the section tournament. The TCU cast and crew earned second place and a chance to compete at sections along with subsection victors Belle Plaine. The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants came close, but ended the tournament in fourth.
“I’m excited for the kids,” said TCU co-director Elise Lundeen. “They worked very hard putting this show on.”
Lundeen, co-director Erin Winters and a cast and crew of 18 students worked from November through January to bring a 35-minute version of “Found a Peanut” by Donald Margulies to life at the one act tournament. The show is based in 1962 Brooklyn; children between the ages of 5 and 13 find a dead bird while playing in an alley between apartments. As they dig a hole to bury the bird, they uncover a bag of money. Chaos ensues as the children argue about what to do next.
“We’re pretty proud of our record and our kids have worked pretty hard putting on our shows,” said Lundeen. “They’re responsible for the set, for tech, for costumes. They put 100% into the shows, so they’ve worked extremely hard to get to where they’ve gotten.”
Now that TCU has moved on from sub-sections, the competition is only going to get more intense. Like in the sub-section tournament, the school’s play will be pitted against others’ at the section tournament and ranked by three judges on a composite score, based on factors like educational value, acting, sets and costumes. However, in sections, only the champion can move on to state, where only 16 schools perform.
“Sections is a tough field, because these are all your first- and second-place winners coming together to compete for state, so this is a tough field for us,” said Lundeen. “We were in sections last year, we tied for third and so we are hoping to improve that record.”
Even under the tight competition, the directors were hopeful about the team’s chances of winning the Feb. 1 section tournament.
“Our school has never made it to state but we’re going in to win and we’re going to put on our best show,” said Winters. “I told the kids on Saturday before we went on stage and I’ll tell them again this Saturday ‘Go out there, leave it all onstage, you give it 100% and then you’ll be proud of the show no matter what the results are.“
Tri-City United had plenty of challengers to overcome at the subsection tournament including Le Sueur-Henderson. LS-H was just one point away from third place, but nonetheless did well with their version of the historical drama “Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory.
The play follows the true story of Grace Fryer, a plant worker who took the United States Radium Corporation to court in 1928 after contracting radiation poisoning while painting watch dials for the company with radioluminescent paint. The case captured the nation’s attention and led to the establishment of labor safety regulations in the trial’s wake.
Though Le Sueur-Henderson’s competitive season ends here, director Emily Barnard had no regrets about how the cast and crew performed.
“They had their best performance on Saturday,” said Barnard. “Looking back, I wouldn’t have changed anything. They pulled out all the stops. They did exactly what they needed to, and I am super proud of them.”
LS-H still has another performance of “Radium Girls” in store for the public. A date has not yet been decided on, but it will be posted to the Le Sueur-Henderson website and social media.