Two brand new events will be held in Le Center next week. On Oct. 10, the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center will be holding their first ever Oktoberfest. Then on Oct. 14, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will debut their first pumpkin pickup.
This time of year, the St. Paul Lutheran Church has traditionally hosted egg bake brunches with polka music courtesy of Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ranchers. But in an effort to garner more community interest, the St. Paul Lutheran Church changed their yearly tradition to a family-friendly Oktoberfest.
“We’re going to do this instead to try and make up for lost fundraising over the years,” said Melissa Engel, a coordinator for St. Paul’s Youth Education. “We’re really trying to engage families. We have a really big push right now to get families involved. We have a huge group of younger kids, preschoolers and kindergartners who are just starting to get involved in our youth education program. To have those families and parents comfortable participating in events like this, it would be really nice to get new blood.”
After the church’s annual 9 a.m. polka service, featuring music by Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers, the Oktoberfest starts at 10 a.m. The event will feature a variety of traditional German foods like brats and sauerkraut and also holds the distinction of being the first event on St. Paul Lutheran’s grounds to have beer.
Kids will be welcome to enjoy the ball pit, face painting and other family-friendly activities. The Oktoberfest will also feature recorded music and may include live music from the Concertina Band - though plans for live music are still in the works.
All proceeds from the Oktoberfest will fund St. Paul Lutheran’s Bible Camp for Confirmation youth.
“We’re testing the waters to see how its received and hopefully we’ll be able to build on it year after year,” said St. Paul Lutheran Office Manager Tammy Anderson. “Our churches have a strong German heritage from the beginning so it seems fitting.”
The community is invited by Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason and the Sheriff’s Youth Project to attend the first annual free pumpkin pickup on Thursday, Oct. 14. The event will be held in the courtyard of the Government Center at 88 S. Park Ave. in Le Center from 3-6 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and a beverage will be served.
“All youth are welcome,” said Sheriff Mason. “A pumpkin that day keeps the creepy goblins away. So stop on by for some fall fun, dinner, and pick your favorite pumpkin to take home.”